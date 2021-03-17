Tenders sought for site ‘perfect for private business

A mouth-watering piece of land is set to be transferred into private ownership with the NSW Government listing ‘a once in a generational offering’ for sale.

Potential buyers looking to snap-up a "once in a generational offering" on the Mid-North Coast are making their way in thick and fast to the office of LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour.

More than 30 prospective buyers from a range of different sectors have lodged applications to purchase the Old Macksville Hospital, which the NSW Government recently advertised through the real estate's commercial arm.

The 29,000sq m site is one of the largest commercial properties to ever be offered for sale on the Mid-North Coast, but its true market price won't be known until the contracts are signed - as the property is being offered by private tender.

The site was built in 1957 and is contaminated with asbestos material. Picture: LJ Hooker

The sale comes close to a year after the opening of the new, $73 million state-of-art hospital on the outskirts of town. LJ Hooker commercial agent Troy Mitchell said interest in the Nancye Roberts Dr site was extremely strong.

"The tender marketing campaign for the former Macksville Hospital commenced three weeks ago and has generated around 30 inquiries from a broad range of sectors, including residential accommodation, health investment, leisure and horticultural industries," he said.

Described as a "rare offering", Mr Mitchell said it was a significant opportunity for an "private businesses and entrepreneurs" to fill a gap in Macksville's growing market which isn't being serviced.

A new $73 million site on the outskirts of town was opening in May last year. Picture: LJ Hooker

"This property is a rare offering, with approximately 5624sq m of building floor space on a beautifully landscaped, elevated site of approximately 29,395sq m, and represents one of the larger commercial properties to be offered for sale on the Mid-North Coast of NSW.

"The property is an outstanding opportunity for private businesses and entrepreneurs to create a landmark asset for the Macksville community and fill a gap in a market which is not currently being serviced."

Its proximity to the Macksville Golf Course, nearby town centre, aged care facilities and high school is a formidable drawcard.

Locals referred to it as ‘The Hospital on the Hill” due to its location high on Boundary Street. Picture: LJ Hooker

In May last year, the old "hospital on the hill" - as it was affectionately known - became surplus to NSW Health requirements thanks to the opening of the new $73 million purpose-built facility located next to the new Pacific Highway on and off ramps just north of town.

Its development superseded plans announced by the then Nationals MP Andrew Stoner in 2015 for a $50 million upgrade of the old site, however two years later his predecessor and current Oxley MP Melinda Pavey announced an extra $23 million of funding and a new build.

The new facility includes 42 Inpatient beds plus a 24-hour inpatient and Emergency Services Department - and its arrival is a welcome site given the state of the 62-year-old building which had grown well beyond its used by date.

A Property NSW spokesman told the Mid-North Coast News last year that the funds from the sale would be reinvested into future government services.

A new $73 million site on the outskirts of town was opening in May last year. Picture: LJ Hooker

"The property is proposed to be divested in accordance with government policy, with the proceeds reinvested into improved infrastructure and better services for the people of NSW."

The Mid-North Coast News understands that there is contaminated material present within the confines of the building structures, and that any buyer would be required to remediate this themselves.

The buildings on site, however, don't pose any health risk in their current state.

New Macksville Hospital opened in May

"The property will be sold in its current condition and NSW Health has no intention to demolish any buildings or other structures, such as fences, on site."

"[A contamination report] has been done and this will be provided to the vendor. The buildings as they stand do not pose any environmental or health risk."

"Any demolition works undertaken on site would be a matter for a potential future owner, and be subject to a development application process which would include complying with development consent conditions regarding any potential health and safety issues."

The old Macksville Hospital was constructed in 1957 and opened on December 6 1958 by the Minister Health for NSW, William Frances Sheahan.

The site became surplus to NSW Health’s needs after the opening of the new facility. Picture: LJ Hooker

Locals referred to it as 'The Hospital on the Hill" due to its location high on Boundary Street.

It was until recently used by the Nambucca Valley Cancer Support Group, who announced last year that they are looking for a new owner to acquire their on-site facilities.

The new facility sits on a new greenfield site on Old Coast Rd, near the Mattick Rd overpass. It offers patients a clear view to the ocean from its lofty perch.

