Kingaroy hail
Weather

WATCH: 'Tennis ball size' hail smashes parts of Burnett

Matt Collins
by
11th Oct 2018 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:51 PM

HAIL stones the size of tennis balls fell in the South Burnett. 

Hail as large as 6-7cm in diameter was reported after thunderstorms hit several parts of the South Burnett, including Kumbia, Blackbutt, Nanango, Coolabunia and Kingaroy.

Kumbia State School has reported significant damage to some of their classrooms and have requested parents to pick up their children at the earliest and safest convenience.

Residents have advised of flooding and trees down over Kingaroy-Cooyar Rd and on parts of the D'Aguilar Hwy between Nanango and Kingaroy.

There are also reports that Cooyar-Kingaroy Rd is knee deep in hail. 

The storm is continuing to track to the northeast and will hit Proston soon before moving toward Gympie.

BOM has advised a second severe thunderstorm has also developed near Chinchilla.

A severe thunderstorm warning covering the area between Seventeen Seventy on the Central coast to below Gympie, remains in place.

Coolabunia dairy farmer Damien Tessmann's propety has been damaged by destructive winds, seen in the photos below. 

Related Items

editors picks hail kingaroy weather south burnett weather thunderstorms
South Burnett

