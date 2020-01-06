Tennis shocked by ‘distressing’ meltdown

A SMOULDERING Alexander Zverev's serving woes have worsened in an angry straight-sets loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Cup.

Tsitsipas beat Germany's world No.7 6-1 6-4 in Brisbane on Sunday night, although Greece would go on to lose the tie 2-1.

Zverev cut an exasperated figure as he traded words with his team between games, before finishing with 10 double faults and a first serve success rate of 45 per cent at Pat Rafter Arena.

Not sure what's up with Zverev (just been cuffed by Tsitsipas) but following Fed around during off season playing repeat exhibitions doesn't appear to have done him much good. — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) January 5, 2020

Tsitsipas beats Zverev 6-1, 6-4 and to be honest he’s just a way better player at the moment. More secure, more options, more confidence.



As for Zverev, wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve reached boiling point in terms of his team set-up and his double-faulting. It’s tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/zleljXCJWI — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) January 5, 2020

Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-4 to level Greece 1-1 with Germany.



That was hard to watch. Zverev double faulted on so many important points and looked more distraught than I've ever seen on a court. It's not even week one yet. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 5, 2020

It followed 14 double faults in a three-set loss to Australia's Alex de Minaur on Friday night.

Zverev smashed his racquet and steamed after losing from one set and a break up against the Australian.

But he was never in that position in this high-profile clash - the first top-10 meeting in ATP Cup history - with the Greek dominating the first set and coming from an early break down in the second.

Alexander Zverev has some serious serving issues to work on, as Greece takes a commanding lead in this rubber.



Zverev broken on another double fault. Now screaming to his dad in Russian. I've seen him very upset multiple times, but never like this. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 5, 2020

*Language warning*

"Fuck me" - ZVEREV, Alexander. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) January 5, 2020

Zverev looks totally desperate. Becker doesn't know what to say. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 5, 2020

The win was Tsitsipas's first in the tournament, and fifth straight over Zverev, and ensured their encounter progressed to a decisive doubles tie, after Jan-Lennard Struff thrashed Michail Pervolarakis 6-4 6-1.

But Germany's French Open champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies won a thrilling doubles clash to give Germany a 2-1 win.

Krawietz and Mies came back from 5-0 down in the match tie-break to edge Stefanos Tsitsipas and Michail Pervolarakis 3-6, 6-3, 17-15 and send Greece crashing out of the ATP Cup contention with two losses.

The German win also means Australia, who beat Canada 3-0, will progress to the quarter-finals in Sydney later this week.