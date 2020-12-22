Tennis star’s partner’s gross sex confession

The girlfriend of Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott has revealed an embarrassing incident following the couple’s first time.

The girlfriend of Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott has revealed an embarrassing incident following the couple's first time in the bedroom.

Chantelle Otten is an award-winning sex therapist who has never shied from sharing details about the couple's romantic life.

During a live Q&A on Instagram, Otten detailed the unfortunate mishap which took place after the pair's first time sleeping together.

"Listening to (Life Uncut Podcast) about this babe who was so relaxed while a guy went down on her," Otten posted on Monday. "So relaxed she farted in his face.

"Which reminds me, the first time I slept with Dyl, he was spooning me and I popped on him."

The revelation inevitably sparked plenty of reaction from her followers, but Otten soon clarified the comments.

The 30-year-old replied to a concerned fan: "Haha, I farted."

Alcott and Otten have been together for two years, and have encouraged more people to talk candidly about disability and sexuality.

Speaking to Stellar Magazine earlier this month, Otten said it was important for the pair to share their story so others in similar situations can realise the opportunities and options available to them.

"A lot of people think people with a disability don't have sex but I'm having the best sex of my life and it's important for me to say that," Otten said.

"There are people out there who might have a crush on someone with a disability but aren't confident to ask questions about it. They need to know that these sex lives are important and erotic and achievable, and they can build a life together.

"Dylan and I are quite private, but it's important to get the word out. For me, working with people and having them know I'm in a relationship with someone with a disability is great."

Alcott and Otten connected via social media after she visited one of his book readings, and the 11-time Grand Slam champion made their romance public last year.

Otten has been on hand to witness some of the tennis star's recent triumphs, including this year's Australian Open title and his maiden Wimbledon crown in 2019.

Alcott has long been an advocate for people with disabilities, and this year sparked a backflip from US Open organisers after they initially decided the tournament would go ahead without any wheelchair tennis.

The Aussie icon called it "disgusting discrimination" and gained a groundswell of support, prompting the US Open to change its decision and let Alcott and Co. play in New York.

Originally published as Tennis star's partner's vile sex confession