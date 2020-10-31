‘Tensions are rising’: Why Camm is keeping quiet on result

LNP Whitsunday candidate Amanda Camm says she will not declare victory tonight despite being the favourite to clinch the seat.

Incumbent Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan has already conceded defeat.

Ms Camm and ALP’s Angie Kelly are neck-and-neck with 31 per cent of the preliminary vote and 33 per cent, respectively, though Camm looks likely to take the lead.

The LNP candidate has tonight gathered with supporters, including Dawson MP George Christensen, at an election party.

Ms Camm told the Daily Mercury she was not prepared to make any statements about the result until postal votes were counted.

“Obviously we are neck-and-neck at the moment,” she said.

“With every update of the tally, our tensions are rising and falling.

“Now more than ever, we need local communities to look to community leadership.

“The job of the LNP now for the next four years will be to hold the government to account for their commitment to the people of Queensland in this recovery after COVID-19.”

Amanda Camm with partner Brendan Webb and children Lachlan Bryan, 19, Abigail Vickers, 15, and Braithan Vickers, 13. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Ms Kelly was forced to postpone her election party to help scrutineer.

She said she remained the “underdog” in the battle for Whitsunday.

“It’s obviously very tight,” Ms Kelly said.

“I’m happy with how it has gone, the campaign we have run and the team we have had.

“No matter what the result, it has been fantastic for me, personally.”

Counting has finished for the night, with 15,882 or 45 per cent of total votes counted in Whitsunday.

Preferences will be crucial to the final result for this seat.

There are 34,824 people enrolled to vote in Whitsunday.