Tensions rise over public school funding plans

FUNDING PLAN: Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan said $3.2m additional funding will benefit state schools in the Whitsundays region. CONTRIBUTED

SCHOOL funding is becoming a hot topic for the Whitsundays as a federal election looms in the new year.

Two candidates vying for the seat of Dawson are at odds over their respective parties' state school funding plans.

Labor candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan struck out at the Liberal National Party in a media release this week, claiming the community was "sick of hearing the LNP say they can't afford to help public schools”.

"It's a shame that the Morrison Government wants to look after their mates at the top end of town instead of funding our schools,” Ms Hassan said.

Member for Dawson George Christensen fired back at Ms Hassan's accusations, citing the government's state school funding plan from 2018 to 2027.

"While Labor are again whinging, we are already delivering the largest federal funding increase to Whitsunday state schools that there has ever been,” Mr Christensen said.

"The spend is more than $13 million, a funding increase of almost 18 per cent over the next three years, and an increase of 50 per cent over the next decade.”

Ms Hassan said a Labor government would commit $3.2 million additional funding to state schools in the Whitsunday region as part of a $23.8 million boost for schools in the Dawson electorate across the next three years.

"It will allow public schools to offer a broader range of subjects including languages, coding, the arts and vocational education, and it will support our outstanding teachers to continue to update their skills,” Ms Hassan said.

Labor has announced $1.6 million for Proserpine State High School, $660,000 for Proserpine State School, $900,000 for Cannonvale State School, $90,000 for Hamilton Island State School, $30,000 for Hayman Island State School and $90,000 for Bloomsbury State School.

Under the LNP school funding plan for 2018, Proserpine State High School receives $4 million, Proserpine State School $1.7 million, Cannonvale State School $2.3 million, Hamilton Island State School $232,302, Hayman Island State School $75,266 and Bloomsbury State School $222,272.

Total commonwealth funding for the period of 2018-2027 forecasts Proserpine State High School receiving $51 million, Proserpine State School $21 million, Cannonvale State School $29 million, Hamilton Island State School $2.9 million, Hayman Island State School $949,582 and Bloomsbury State School $2.8 million.