Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Terminally ill Ivan Milat transferred to hospital

by Mark Morri
9th Aug 2019 4:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Serial killer Ivan Milat has been transferred from Long Bay jail and admitted to Prince of Wales hospital this afternoon.

The 74-year-old terminally ill killer is believed to be suffering from a high temperature and was moved to the secure wing of nearby Prince of Wales just after lunch today.

Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News
Ivan Milat during a stint in hospital in May. Picture: 7 News

It's believed his condition is not life threatening at the moment despite his prognosis of oesophagus cancer months ago.

The convicted killer of seven backpackers was removed permanently from Supermax Prison in Goulburn after the diagnosis and now is housed at a special hospital wing at Long Bay.

The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger
The Prince of Wales Hospital. Picture: John Grainger

More Stories

Show More
editors picks ivan milat true crime australia

Top Stories

    Quake alert: Did you feel the earth move?

    premium_icon Quake alert: Did you feel the earth move?

    Weather This is the third one this year

    BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    premium_icon BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

    News A GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund surgery.

    • 9th Aug 2019 4:08 PM
    Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    premium_icon Whitsundays best personal trainer revealed

    Local Faces Who did you vote as Whitsundays best personal trainer?

    NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Drink-drivers revealed

    Crime One man was driving to get food the day after a night of drinking.