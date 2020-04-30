Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Terri Irwin and Bindi Irwin stand together. Giraffe in the background Picture KATE BERRY
Celebrity

Terri on Bindi’s wedding and US TV special screening

Tegan Annett
30th Apr 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRI Irwin has opened up on her daughter's pandemic wedding, and the decision for the TV wedding special to air in the US before Australia.

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's wedding was brought forward to March 25 ahead of the introduction of new wedding restrictions due to Covid-19.

"There's some amazing people in the community," Terri said.

"Like saying to the woman baking the cake that you don't have three days, you have this morning.

"We all worked together … it was just spectacular."

Robert walked Bindi down the aisle at Australia Zoo with one of the zoo's koalas, Brandy.

She said the wedding special aired in the United States first, similarly to late husband Steve's Crocodile Hunter series, because Animal Planet's headquarters are in the US.

The special will be aired in Australia from May 23.

"Animal Planet's headquarters are in the United States … it will be coming to Australia on May 23," she said.

"We're really excited to share that with Australia."

More Stories

australia zoo wedding bindi irwin wedding covid-19 restrictions terri irwin
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hamilton Island gives update on reopening

        premium_icon Hamilton Island gives update on reopening

        News While restrictions are beginning to ease on the mainland, Hamilton Island is still a long way from returning to normal.

        More details about driver trapped in truck crash revealed

        premium_icon More details about driver trapped in truck crash revealed

        News New details have emerged about the driver of a truck that crashed on the Bruce...

        First look: Inside Mackay’s new Covid-19 testing clinic

        premium_icon First look: Inside Mackay’s new Covid-19 testing clinic

        Health Walk-through service offers free onsite testing for those with symptoms.

        Councils gain ally in coronavirus jobs battle plan

        premium_icon Councils gain ally in coronavirus jobs battle plan

        Politics LNP has backed LGAQ “battle plan” to create more than 14,000 jobs across Queensland...