Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

"That was a f****** good answer bro!" - Kyrgios slams Djokovic again
Sport

'Terrible' moment Open ball kid collapses

by Tyson Otto
9th Feb 2021 1:04 PM

An Australian Open ball kid has collapsed on court in a worrying scene early on Day 2.

Less than one hour into the action on a hot day at Melbourne Park, a ball boy fell to the ground from out of the blue at the back of Court 16 during the match between Lloyd Harris and Mikael Torpegaard.

Players and on-court staff rushed to attend to the boy.

Tennis reporter Jose Morgado reported both players also came to see the child and were there alongside the kid as he was helped from the court to receive medical attention.

australian open editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism minister in Whitsundays for ‘post-JobKeeper plan’

        Premium Content Tourism minister in Whitsundays for ‘post-JobKeeper plan’

        Travel He will join Dawson MP George Christensen to meet with tourism operators in the Whitsundays today.

        Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Premium Content Jennifer Board death: Alleged vigilante driver up for murder

        Crime Murder charge over Jennifer Board’s crash death

        Man learns fate today for knocking bloke out with one punch

        Premium Content Man learns fate today for knocking bloke out with one punch

        Crime The Whitsunday man was remanded in custody overnight and will be sentenced in court...

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community