Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

5th Mar 2020 6:06 AM

A MAN will face court today after he allegedly broke into a Goonellabah home and sexually touched a woman who was sleeping next to her two daughters.

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged four and five, were asleep in their Allingham Place, Goonellabah home, all sharing the same bed.

About 4am the woman was woken by a man sitting on her bed sexually touching her.

She screamed, and the man ran from the premises.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and commenced an investigation with the assistance of detectives and crime scene officers.

About 3pm yesterday, a 19-year-old man was arrested at a home in Simpson Place, Goonellabah.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence (sexual touching).

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

The two children were not harmed during the incident.

More Stories

Show More
break in northern rivers crime sexual assault
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Every Whitsunday council candidate for 2020

        premium_icon REVEALED: Every Whitsunday council candidate for 2020

        News Take a look at the full list of candidates for the upcoming Whitsunday Regional Council election.

        Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

        premium_icon Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

        Pets & Animals Gudjuda Reference Group showed Ernie Dingo the importance of their turtle...

        Raiders ready for ‘physical’ clash against City

        premium_icon Raiders ready for ‘physical’ clash against City

        Rugby Union Raiders coach Andre Houston has said his team is ready to take all opportunities on...

        Prisoner runs from court, public help recapture him

        premium_icon Prisoner runs from court, public help recapture him

        News The man did ‘a runner on foot’ from the courthouse.