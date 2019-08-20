‘Terrifying experience’: Plaza carjackers convicted

CARJACKER: Shanice Te Pania Johnson is accused of being involved in a carjacking using a knife and can of deodorant.

A WOMAN will spend her 21st birthday behind bars after she and her friend were convicted for an armed carjacking where their victim was sprayed in the face with deodorant.

Shanice Te Pania Johnson, 20, Chelsea Evans, 19, and a juvenile approached a woman who was leaving Sunshine Plaza on the evening October 24 last year and prevented her from closing her car door.

The woman was told to hand over her keys and aerosol was sprayed into her eyes and mouth.

"Ms Johnson had a knife in her hand, the blade was described as being approximately 20cm in length," crown prosecutor Katherine Milbourne said.

Police saw the car being driven erratically, with Johnson at the wheel and Evans in the passenger seat.

Once it stopped, the defendants jumped out and ran, and Johnson was detained by police.

Evans later turned herself in.

The pair cried at Maroochydore District Court today as they were both convicted of one count of armed robbery in company with personal violence and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Johnson has been in custody since her arrest on October 24, and will remain behind bars until at least Thursday when both women are to be sentenced.

She will turn 21 tomorrow.

Johnson was also convicted for driving unlicensed and over the general alcohol limit at the time of the incident, stealing three tops from Supre on September 27 and stealing alcohol from BWS on October 4.

Defence barrister Nathan Turner told the court of hardship Johnson faced growing up, including experiencing homelessness.

"She is aware that the victim is going to have to live with this offence for the rest of her life and that her own actions have damaged the complainant," he said.

"While there is no victim impact statement and no evidence of lasting physical or emotional impact I concede that it would have been a terrifying experience."

Chelsea Marie Evans, 19, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Evans' defence lawyer Michael Robinson said methamphetamine was the root of her problems.

Evans was also convicted of a further charge of unlawful use of motor vehicle and two charges of stealing fuel from service stations at Yandina and Alexandra Headland.

She is currently on bail and will face court for sentencing on Thursday.

Johnson will appear by video link.