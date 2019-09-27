Terrifying moment child runs to stranger

A young mum, with her newborn baby bundled in her arms, has shared the terrifying moment her friendly toddler tried to run up to a stranger.

Teen Mom Austalia star Ammersen Chambers was at Cardinia Reservoir Park, south of Melbourne, yesterday when the incident occurred.

Taking to Facebook, the 18-year-old mum-of-two posted the footage and explained how the ordeal unfolded with her toddler Jiyah.

"This male and his girlfriend drove past and whistled. About 10 minutes later he returned and parked on the other side of the carpark and sat there for 10 minutes until Jiyah started walking towards the car park," Ms Chambers said.

"He then asked how I was, and as he hopped out of the car, he said, 'I like kids, can I show my girlfriend?'

"He tried to pick Jiyah up. I also had Nakoah in my arms so things could've been very different. Also went to the police station but nothing can be done as he didn't actually touch Jiyah."

Ammersen Chambers runs after her son. Picture: Facebook

The man got out of the car quickly. Picture: Facebook

The footage shows Jiyah playfully wandering over to the car before the man gets out of the car and quickly walks up to the boy.

Ms Chambers' friend screamed out "Oi" and the man went back to his four-wheel drive.

Her friend, Taylah Graham, also shared the video to Facebook as a warning to others.

"They quickly drove off as I started yelling and Ammi walked off," she said.

"Ammi stayed so calm. After today she's probably one of the bravest mums I've met."

Ms Chambers was recently on the Australian version of Teen Mom after giving birth to Jiyah in February 2018.

She gave birth to her second child, a son named Nakoah, earlier this month.

Some commenters speculated it was Ms Chambers' fame on the MTV show that might've made her a target.

"This is bloody terrible! Every mums worst nightmare, I'm so glad you're all alright. Just because you were on TV doesn't give ANYONE permission to touch or even approach your children," one friend wrote.