Man’s harness snaps during death-defying stunt

A THEME park attraction has been shut down after video emerged of a daredevil's safety harness snapping during a risky dash across the 150m high bridge.

A video of the terrifying incident on Monday shows the man leaping across the suspended bridge with large gaps between planks at the Wansheng Ordovician Theme Park near Chongqing in southwest China.

It is only until the man safely makes it to the podium on the other end of the bridge he notices the harness had detached.

There is no safety net beneath the bridge, which is about 152 metres over rocks below.

An investigation by government officials found theme park staff hadn't attached the safety cord properly, the South China Morning Post reported.

However, a staff member with the propaganda bureau at the Wansheng Economic Development Zone told The Beijing News the video was a publicity stunt aimed to raise the theme park's profile.

"If it's a marketing ploy, I hope it closes down soon," someone wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the Post reported.

"It's not marketing - it's true," someone else said. "The (authorities) at this scenic area just want to hide the facts. The video is so clear - the safety cord really broke off. You must not go, you'd be risking your life."

The theme park is known for its extreme attractions, including world's longest glass footbridge and a death-defying rope swing on the edge of a 300m cliff.

The Post said local authorities would continue investigations into the theme park, which faces fines of at least $2000 if found to have breached public safety laws.