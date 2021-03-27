Terrifying new claim about ‘Killer Clown’

One of America's most prolific serial killers may have killed far more than the 33 victims known of today, a former detective who worked on the case says.

John Wayne Gacy, who was executed in 1994, is the subject of a new true-crime documentary series on streaming platform Peacock called John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.

Fox News reports the documentary features interviews with investigators, family members, Gacy's ex-wife and even a rare prison interview with Gacy himself.

The Chicago native, who was known as The Killer Clown due to his work as an amateur clown in his local community, raped and murdered at least 33 men and boys from 1972 until his arrest in 1978.

John Wayne Gacy performed as an amateur clown. Picture: Marty Zielinski

John Wayne Gacy was executed by lethal injection in 1994.

Rafael Tovar, a former Des Plaines Police detective who was involved in exhuming the remains of 26 of Gacy's victims from the crawl space in his house, participated in the documentary series.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Tovar recalled a conversation he had with Gacy on their way to Cook County Jail.

"I flat out asked him if there were more victims," he said.

"I said, 'How many people did you really kill?' And he said, 'Well, I told my lawyer this number - 30-something. And you guys got about 32, 33 or 34. But 45 sounds like a good number.'"

Mr Tovar continued, "That stunned me a little bit. But I kept my cool. I then said, 'Well John, where are they? Let's recover them.' And he said, 'No, I'm not going to tell you guys. That's for you to find out. You guys are the detectives.' He would play this little game with you. But I know that there are probably more bodies out there because he was very factual before."

The former detective believes Gacy "liked the power to kill people, the power of death" because "it made him feel like a god".

"And I think that just got to him," he said.

"And he was smart. He got away for a long time. I would act star-struck like, 'John, tell me about this guy.' And it worked. He loved to talk. It made him feel powerful."

Many of Gacy's victims were buried under his home. But others were dumped in a river.

Mr Tovar admitted it would be hard to tie anymore victims to Gacy even if more remains were found.

"I don't know how you would tie it up to Gacy if more remains are found unless it somehow had his DNA. My sad opinion is that we probably will never know," he said.

Originally published as Terrifying new claim about 'Killer Clown'