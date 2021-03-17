Menu
Terrifying way man was allegedly woken up

by Lea Emery
17th Mar 2021 7:16 AM
A MAN alleged to have links to a Gold Coast bikie gang has been accused of punching and kicking a man in his sleep before forcing him to go to another home.

Bowie Sheng Papa appeared briefly in the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to multiple charges including robbery, torture, extortion and assault occasioning bodily harm.

It will be alleged Papa and another man went into the Cypress Ave, Surfers Paradise home about 1pm on March 9 and assaulted a 38-year-old man while he slept.

Bowie Sheng Papa. Picture: Jerad Williams
The pair allegedly made threats to him before repeatedly punching and kicking him in the head.

It will be alleged that Papa and the other man then forced the 38-year-old to go to another home in Surfers Paradise where he was also assaulted.

Defence lawyer Ethel Ndombi, of Legal Aid Queensland, asked for the matter to be adjourned until Wednesday so more information could be obtained.

It is expected Papa, who allegedly has links to the Finks, will apply for bail on Wednesday.

lea.emery@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

