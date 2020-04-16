Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elders real estate agent Derek Hart says there are more buyers than sellers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Che Chorley
Elders real estate agent Derek Hart says there are more buyers than sellers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Che Chorley
Property

Territory real estate surging as buyers home in

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
16th Apr 2020 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORY properties are flying off the shelves with real estate agents unable to keep up with buyer demand.

Elders Leanyer Residential Property consultant Derek Hart said there were not enough listings to meet buyer demand, with 2020 shaping up to be his best year of selling in 12 years.

In 2019, he sold 48 properties, and so far this year he has sold and or put under contract 26 homes.

coronaviruspromo

 

"Buyers are ready to go, they've got finance and their deposit and there's a lot of first home buyers," Mr Hart said.

"They're keen to have their own property.

"In this pandemic a few buyers have said to me they want to be settled in their own property instead of renting.

"If things do go into further lockdown at least they're in their own house."

Mr Hart said buyers were so eager, multiple offers were being made on houses and contracts were being signed quicker than ever.

"Before coronavirus they'd take a week sometimes to come back, but because they know there's other buyers out there they'll confirm one way or the other they're interested or not," he said.

Mr Hart hopes this will encourage more vendors to list their properties.

"Don't be concerned because there are good buyers out there ready to go," he said.

"If you have your home neat and tidy and well presented, that will attract buyers and attract offers.

"There's serious buyers out there. Interest rates are low, it's cheaper than renting properties. Every day I've got two or three private showings of properties."

Originally published as Territory real estate surging as buyers home in

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus property sales real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to give Whitsunday boat owners a break

        premium_icon Push to give Whitsunday boat owners a break

        News Owners and operators are still paying mooring fees while their boats sit empty in marinas.

        Aggressive pest has potential to ‘devastate’ Bowen crops

        premium_icon Aggressive pest has potential to ‘devastate’ Bowen crops

        Rural The pest has growers concerned it could damage the horticulture industry

        Mandatory vaccines enforced for all aged care home visitors

        premium_icon Mandatory vaccines enforced for all aged care home visitors

        News Mandatory flu shots for all staff and visitors to aged care homes will come into...

        ‘No current plans’ for 5G technology in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon ‘No current plans’ for 5G technology in the Whitsundays

        News Telstra said they were reviewing plans for the future while one concerned residents...