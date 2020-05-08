Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman who faked a cancer diagnosis to swindle the Nhulunbuy community out of $10,000 has pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to fraud, forgery and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Community members donated a total of $14,387.31 to the fundraiser before police began investigating due to suspicions raised by locals.
A woman who faked a cancer diagnosis to swindle the Nhulunbuy community out of $10,000 has pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to fraud, forgery and attempting to pervert the course of justice. Community members donated a total of $14,387.31 to the fundraiser before police began investigating due to suspicions raised by locals.
News

Territory woman fakes cancer in charity scam

by JASON WALLS
8th May 2020 6:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who faked a cancer diagnosis to swindle the Nhulunbuy community out of $10,000 has pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to fraud, forgery and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court heard Cheryl Elizabeth Pryor, 40, had been living in the town before travelling in January last year to Sydney, where she claimed she had been admitted to hospital after being stabbed in the leg.

Pryor told her friend Lauren Rogers she had been diagnosed with leukaemia and throat cancer during her hospital stay and Ms Rogers offered to set up a GoFundMe account that she then posted to the Nhulunbuy Notice Board Facebook page.

Crown prosecutor Naomi Loudon said community members donated a total of $14,387.31 to the fundraiser before police started investigating in March due to suspicions raised by locals.

Pryor subsequently told police she was receiving chemotherapy under the care of Westmead Private Hospital professor Jonathan Carter but investigations revealed the hospital had no records of her as a patient.

When informed of this, Pryor assured police Prof Carter's office would be in touch before ringing the same officer back and posing as the doctor's personal assistant "Debbie Smith" in a call that would later be traced back to Pryor's phone in Darwin.

When interviewed by police, Ms Loudon said Pryor maintained she had attended an emergency department after being stabbed with a fork but couldn't remember which one.

"She claimed to have experienced a sore throat which caused her to believe she may have cancer but accepted she was never diagnosed with any disease," Ms Loudon said.

"She admitted accepting payments from the charity fund but claimed she could not recall what she had represented about any reason for entitlement to such funds."

In a victim impact statement, Ms Rogers said she was left "in total shock and disbelief that one human being could do this to another" and worried the community would now be "suspicious of people with genuine sickness and (would) not want to put up their hand to help and be there for people in need".

"I lay in bed at night going over conversations and analysing them," she said.

"Wondering how someone could do this to not only me but be deceitful to the entire community of Nhulunbuy.

"I continually ask myself how she could take advantage of my giving nature in such a sick and twisted way. I was so sad and felt sick to the core for weeks."

Pryor will return to court for sentencing on May 29.

Originally published as Territory woman fakes cancer in charity scam

More Stories

cancer fake fraud scam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        premium_icon Mine blast heroes: Doctor’s chance visit saves lives

        Health How a Mackay Hospital and Health Service doctor sprung into action in the midst of a tragedy.

        ‘Worst nightmare’: Fear grips Moranbah mining families

        premium_icon ‘Worst nightmare’: Fear grips Moranbah mining families

        People and Places ‘I do feel worried every time he goes to work.’

        ‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

        premium_icon ‘Disappointing’ vandalism of Bowen Coke Works

        News Trespassers have vandalised the site which holds important significance for many...

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Flu vaccination shortage at Whitsunday pharmacies

        premium_icon Flu vaccination shortage at Whitsunday pharmacies

        News One pharmacist said it would be weeks before they are able to deliver vaccinations...

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 AM