Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Agim Ajazi was extradited from Adelaide Airport on Sunday. Picture: Nine News
Crime

Terror accused faces Queensland court

10th Dec 2019 10:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man accused of fighting for a terrorist group has faced court in Brisbane after being deported from Turkey.

Agim Ajazi briefly appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday after he was deported by Turkish authorities and taken into police custody on his arrival in Adelaide on Sunday.

He was later extradited to Brisbane.

He was not required to enter a plea on the multiple terrorism-related charges he faces and his case was adjourned until January 10 in the same court.

More Stories

court crime terror terror attack terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Deadly speedsters: 15 Mackay drivers putting lives at risk

        premium_icon Deadly speedsters: 15 Mackay drivers putting lives at risk

        Crime After a horror week on the roads, police shocked by brazen acts of motorists on Mackay highways.

        FAST TRACK: MP wants planned Bruce upgrades sped up

        premium_icon FAST TRACK: MP wants planned Bruce upgrades sped up

        Politics The MP wants to see planned overtaking lanes fast-tracked

        Spoiled wedding plans the catalyst for music festival

        premium_icon Spoiled wedding plans the catalyst for music festival

        News Event set to celebrate its 24th year at Cameron's Pocket.

        Superyacht legislation a real 'game-changer' for region

        premium_icon Superyacht legislation a real 'game-changer' for region

        News Marina owner speaks out after import duties cut for foreign vessels.