'Terrorism Act' cited by knife-carrying resident

AN AIRLIE Beach man couldn't understand why having a knife in a public place was an offence.

Nevertheless, Glen Campbell Lord, 50, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to just that.

"According to the law I am guilty (but) I don't understand the charge,” Lord said.

"How can you be guilty for having a Swiss army knife in a backpack, when you used it days before to cut out flowers and give them to pretty women?”

On June 3, police were alerted by security about a man on Airlie Beach Main Street possessing a knife and conducted roadside patrols to find him.

After tracking Lord down at Magnums Hotel at 2.42pm, he was searched at a secluded part of the venue where he admitted to having a concealed four-inch Swiss army pocket knife in his backpack.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger said Lord told police he used the knife to cook at a barbecue in the park.

"Police advised him this wasn't a suitable explanation as he was consuming liquor at a licensed venue and was not using the knife for those purposes and there was no lawful reason (for him to have it),” he said.

Lord said he was not drinking at the venue and asked for a conviction to not be recorded as he was under the impression he would lose his freedom to travel.

"What I'm worried about is with my trade, which is the ocean ... I've been on the water since 1969 (and) having a weapons charge under the Terrorism Act these days is going to seriously nail me,” Lord said.

"You are not charged under the Terrorism Act, whatever that might be, this is a Weapons Act charge,” Magistrate Young replied.

"I will have my visas blocked?” Lord asked.

"Where is your evidence of that?” Magistrate Young said.

"I'm not going to argue, you know the law better than I do,” Lord concluded.

Magistrate Young told Lord he was concerned that he didn't understand the nature of his charge.

"Using the knife to cut flowers the day before does not present a reasonable excuse to carry it in a licensed premise or at all in public,” Magistrate Young said.

"You have accepted that there is liability for the offence and you are not entitled to carry any weapon in a public place without a reasonable excuse.”

Magistrate Young said the charge was on the lower end of the scale and there was "nothing sinister” in his character as he co-operated with police.

Lord was fined $300 and the knife was forfeited.

A conviction was recorded.