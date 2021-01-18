Terrorist’s jailed brother talked with potential extremists

The brother of an Australian terrorist infamously photographed brandishing two severed heads in Syria has been communicating with potential religious extremists since his release from jail.

Ahmed Elomar will have his comprehensive supervision order extended, after it was revealed he had associated with people who may be radicalised.

The former champion boxer and brother of ISIS member Mohamed Elomar, who was killed in Syria, was also found to have been in contact with Oussama Benbrika, the son of jailed Victorian terrorist Abdul Nacer Benbrika. Oussama has not been charged with any offence.

A NSW Supreme Court judgment ordering the extension revealed Elomar and Oussama Benbrika had exchanged 36 multimedia messages, 74 text messages and four telephone calls between them during a short period last year.

Benbrika senior has completed a 15-year jail term for leading a terrorist cell planning attacks on high-profile targets, but he will remain behind bars until 2023 after the Victorian Supreme Court on Christmas Eve deemed he was too risky to release.

Ahmed Elomar, pictured in 2018. Picture: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Elomar's supervision order was meant to expire next week, a month before he is due to face court on allegedly breaching one of the conditions of that order. He has denied any breach.

But the NSW government has argued Elomar, who comes from a family with a number of links to terrorism, is susceptible to influence by others making him an unacceptable risk.

Apart from being the brother of ISIS terrorist Mohamed and the cousin of slain ISIS terrorist Khaled Sharrouf, Elomar is the nephew of Pendennis terrorism plot mastermind Mohamed Ali Elomar, who was jailed for 28 years. Another of his uncles, Hussein Elomar, was convicted of terrorism offences in Lebanon.

Ahmed Elomar served three years jail for assaulting a policeman during the 2012 Hyde Park riots.

He was also convicted and sentenced to jail on unrelated assaults and affray charges.

A report prepared by the Terrorism High Risk Offenders psychology team submitted to the court suggested Elomar had made progress and was a "low/moderate risk range specific to violent extremism, politically motivated violence or terrorism".

Photo posted by Islamic State fighter Khaled Sharrouf. Picture: Mark Schliebs

However, the report noted that he still had significant vulnerabilities, especially concerning susceptibility to influence, including from family and friends.

" … there is substantial evidence to suggest that he has been involved with the religious leaders considered to endorse and promote religious extremism in the past. He has also previously attended at places within the community that are known to have accommodated and promoted extremist ideological discussions …(and) access (to) … videos and documentaries related to Islamic State and Syria."

Psychological reports state Elomar not been seen to express an intention to commit an act of violent extremism and political violence or terrorism, nor a willingness to prepare for such acts.

Reports said his interactions with corrective service staff and police had been positive as had his pro-social views. His barrister Peter Lange said Elomar had been applying "scrupulous compliance" to his obligations.

Judge Robert Beech-Jones said Elomar's risk could be managed by supervision and he appeared to be "anything but a committed extremist."