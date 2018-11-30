Terry's terrific performance

FINALISTS: Bob Fenney and Terry Clarke played off for the Airlie Beach Bowls Club Novice Championship. Clarke won the decider in impressive fashion, 25-5.

FINALISTS: Bob Fenney and Terry Clarke played off for the Airlie Beach Bowls Club Novice Championship. Clarke won the decider in impressive fashion, 25-5. BETTY WHITEHORN

Terry used his dad's bowls to take the title.

Club championship games for 2018 are finished and presentation night is December 7.

Invitations have gone out for the dinner, presentation of awards and a jukebox.

Please respond to Jayne for catering.

Tuesday ladies' bowls: Shirley Wodson and Betty Nicolle defeated Lyn Graham and Betty Whitehorn 23-20.

The winning team on the day was Elaine Kippen and Henny Tattam who defeated Lane Telford and Di Dobbins.

The ladies' Christmas function on December 4 starts at 9.30am for a 10am game. Please bring a shared basket lunch.

Tuesday ladies' bowls goes into recess from December 11-February 19, 2019.

Mixed social bowls will be played on Wednesday and Sunday throughout those months.

Wednesday social bowls:

A new three bowls pairs format was tried.

After 13 ends the teams swapped rinks and played against a different team.

Ten teams competed and the winning pair was determined by aggregate scores.

Jenny Ryder and Dave Lang scored the winning 32 shots. Paul Durnsford and Eric Bottle scored 30 shots, Nick Fernbach and Jim Cairns 29 shots, Rik Galea and Wolfgang Keppke 28 shots.

Business house bowls: Fishing World and Sublime Painting, both on 13 points, are top of the ladder. Woollies Allsorts and ABH share 12 points.

Big Four Adventure and Whitsunday Transit share 10 points each. The round will be completed in two weeks.

Three points a win still gives opportunity for anyone of the six top team to make it through and take home the winners shield. Next season will start in the new year 2019. Team spots are filling up.

Anyone interested in playing bowls in the cool of the evening, this could be for you.

New round will start in the new year 2019. Watch this space for details.

Sunday social bowls: Numbers were down.

Winning team on the day was Henny Tattam and Tony Whitehorn with aggregated scores of 14 ends, and 37 shots.

Runners up were John Beach Snr and Margo Stanley with 13 ends 25 shots, third was Betty Whitehorn and Rick Galea with 12 ends 22 shots and fourth Lyn Graham and John Beach Jnr 11 ends and 18 shots

Scroungers: Winner this week was Nik Fernbach. Finals are soon.