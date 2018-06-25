Tessa James, Nate Myles reveals unusual baby name

The name of actor Tessa James’ baby has been revealed and it’s drawing comparisons to the Kardashians. Picture: Richard Dobson

The name of actor Tessa James’ baby has been revealed and it’s drawing comparisons to the Kardashians. Picture: Richard Dobson

FORMER Home and Away star Tessa James has revealed the unconventional name of her son - and it's so unconventional, she's had to tweak the spelling to get around a government list of banned names.

James and husband Nate Myles announced in February they had welcomed a son, but the name of the little fella hadn't been revealed until now.

The proud parents named their bub Saynt, a choice that's reminiscent of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint, the Daily Telegraph reports.

But unlike Saint West, Saynt Myles will spell his name with a "Y" instead of an "I", as the name Saint can't be officially registered with NSW Births Deaths and Marriage, according to the newspaper.

Nate Myles and Tessa James are the proud parents of a son, Saynt Myles. Picture: @natemyles/Instagram

There are restrictions against names considered unusual, obscene, impractical, offensive or misleading, and those that reference a public institution or public office, an official title or rank recognised in Australia.

That outlaws Saint, along with a long list of other names including Queen, Prince, Constable, President, Dame and Captain.

James has been based in Los Angeles. Picture: AAP/Paul Miller

Tessa shares a snap of her pregnant belly. Picture: @tessacharis/Instagram

The LA-based couple haven't confirmed the month or location Saynt was born, but he was believed to be born late last year.

James, 27, posted a picture on Instagram of Myles, 33, to mark Father's Day in the United States, along with the caption: "Happy Father's Day to my partner in crime #bigheadboysclub."

In February she said she was choosing to keep details of the birth quiet but that motherhood was "wonderful".

"It's really wonderful. Things are going really well and we're all really content and healthy and happy," she told Fairfax.

Saynt's arrival was especially joyous news as James was unsure if she would be able to conceive, having not had a chance to freeze her eggs before undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma when she was 23.

She and Myles, a former NRL footballer, have been married since 2011 and have recently been based in Los Angeles, where James has reportedly landed a role in a US television series.