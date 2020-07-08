Menu
'How am I supposed to get to Centrelink?'

by Hannah Moore
8th Jul 2020 6:54 PM

 

A Wodonga man holding a VB can has become an Aussie hero after crashing a news interview to share his thoughts on the NSW-Victoria border closure.

Interrupting an interview between Channel 9 journalist Reid Butler and another local, the man slips in from the side, beer can in his hand.

"Well, it's not really good," he says. "Sir, I don't really give a f**k.

"Mate, I live here, and you try to lock me out of bloody Wodonga and Albury? How am I supposed to get to Centrelink?

"You know, that's what I'm really worried about, you know?"

A VB-loving man has become a national treasure after crashing a news interview to share his feelings on the NSW-VIC border closure. Picture: Reid Butler via Reddit
The man goes on to explain there is no Centrelink office in Wodonga, Victoria, only in neighbouring Albury, which is in NSW.

"That's very bad, aye," he says. "So you tell that to Channel 9. What are you, Channel 7? Eight? 10? 12?"

The border between NSW and Victoria was closed at 11.59pm on Tuesday, causing chaos for those living in the border communities.

NSW Police and members of the Australian Defence Force will patrol a total of 55 entry points into the state in a bid to stop Victoria's rapidly increasing coronavirus cases from entering NSW.

Drones will even be flown over the Murray River, to deter anyone from trying to swim across the border.

Social media users were thrown into hysterics by the clip, with one man commenting: "So that's what Mick Molloy does during the week."

Others suggested Australians fundraise for the man to host a podcast, while one recommended giving him a slot on the Today show.

Another man said he'd "never complain about paying taxes again, if this bloke is one of the recipients".

Originally published as 'That's bad, aye': VB man crashes interview

border bans coronavirus vb man

