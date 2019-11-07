Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mango farmer Steve Jenkins picked this whopper piece of fruit which weighs in at 1.5kg.
Mango farmer Steve Jenkins picked this whopper piece of fruit which weighs in at 1.5kg.
Offbeat

That’s not a mango - it's a tastey frankenfruit

by Hayley Sorensen
7th Nov 2019 10:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THAT'S a lot of mango daiquiris.

Mango farmer Steve Jenkins of Jenko's Mangoes picked this whopper piece of fruit which weighs in at 1.5kg.

An average ripe Kensington Pride weighs between 300-600g.

The franken-fruit is an R2E2 variety, which can reach up to 1kg.

Mr Jenkins said he planned to polish off the beast with ice cream.

"It's not the best to eat; it's a bit soft," he said.

Mr Jenkins said this year's harvest was one of the outfit's best. 

Picking has just finished at the Noonamah farm with up to 160,000 trays of mangoes sent off. Harvest has now moved to Katherine. 

"It's very good quality this year. A lot of the fruit is a bit small though because of the long dry season," he said. 

farmer food fruit mango steve jenkins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

        premium_icon Supermarket giant puts Whitsunday butchers on chopping block

        News Dedicated worker forced out of job after nearly 20 years but news isn't all bad according to independent butchers.

        FRONT LINE LIFE: 'You'd have people's lives in your hands'

        premium_icon FRONT LINE LIFE: 'You'd have people's lives in your hands'

        News Veteran risked life to help others on Afganistan tour.

        Fireys warn of threat amidst 'extreme' weekend temperatures

        Fireys warn of threat amidst 'extreme' weekend temperatures

        News Firefighters ask residents to reduce their fire risk this weekend.

        Brutal review reveals why Labor lost in Qld

        premium_icon Brutal review reveals why Labor lost in Qld

        Politics ‘Reconnect with Queensland’: Brutal truth of Labor’s election review