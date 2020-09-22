The 10 best Whitsundays school holiday adventures

There are plenty of snorkelling opportunities for families in the Whitsundays. Photo: Tourism Whitsundays

There are plenty of snorkelling opportunities for families in the Whitsundays. Photo: Tourism Whitsundays

INSPIRE a love of the outdoors and adventure with your little ones by exploring the Whitsundays as a family during the school holidays.

There is plenty to keep young travellers enthralled, from exploring the natural wonders of the reef to splashing around in the water parks.

And once they are tuckered out, there’s still plenty of things for mum and dad to enjoy.

The 10 best family adventures in the Whitsundays

Provided by Tourism Whitsundays

1. Tropical island holiday – The Whitsundays is home to some of the best tropical island resorts, such as Daydream Island Resort, Hamilton Island, Intercontinental Hayman Island and Palm Bay Resort.

These homes next to paradise are perfect for a bonding family experience.

2. Discover the holiday parks – The Whitsundays is home to some of the very best holiday parks in Queensland.

There is the incredible Discovery Parks Airlie Beach, award-winning BIG4 Adventure Airlie and BIG4 Whitsunday Tropical Eco Resort.

More stories:

Grey nomads flock to the Whitsundays

Golden opportunity to expand rural tourism

Resilient industry optimistic despite challenges

3. Paddle out to the reef – Snorkelling, diving, and exploring the Great Barrier Reef is a family-friendly experience that will create lifelong memories.

Cruise Whitsundays travel to their outer reef pontoon daily.

4. Take a break in Bowen – A short trip north to Bowen will provide visitors with the best off-mainland snorkelling.

Bowen’s famed Horseshoe Beach has incredible fringing reefs which can be accessed straight off the beach.

It’s also home to ‘Bywa’ an intertidal sculpture which depicts a Dreamtime story about the reef, creation and marine life.

Read more:

Aussie tourists to revitalise industry after tough year

Mackay looking to icon as international numbers flail

Solo adventurers spoiled for choice right here at home

Whitsunday Crocodile Safari offered tourists the opportunity to explore the croc-infested waters of the Pioneer River.

5. See the wild side of the Whitsundays – See estuarine crocodiles in the wild in the

Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Crocodile Safari is a safe, all-weather nature excursion that takes guests to see crocodiles in the wild in the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Crocodile Safari offers guests a unique Australian nature experience in natural habitat.

6. Walk along Whitehaven – A truly remarkable bucket-list experience is a visit to Whitehaven Beach.

Explore where the beach’s 7km of 98 per cent pure-white silica sand meets with the azure waters of the Coral Sea from Hill Inlet lookout.

The easy family walk will provide the best view of an award-winning beach.

Many Whitsundays operators run daily tours, which include Whitehaven Beach and Hill Inlet.

7. Be your own skipper – Bareboating sailing is the kind of holiday that connects the whole family.

This off-the-grid, no-device-distractions-allowed holiday creates lifelong memories.

You and your family choose the itinerary, and then off you go.

10 romantic adventures for lovers in Mackay

Walk on the wild side of the Whitsundays

How to keep young adventurers amused in Mackay

Visit the Whitsunday region's newest water park located at the Proserpine Swimming Pool. The water park has become a huge hit with the youngest tourists. Photo: Tourism Whitsundays

8. Swimming pools and water parks – The Whitsundays has many free swimming pools and water parks.

The tropical Airlie Beach Lagoons allow families to enjoy swimming and barbecues.

Bowen hosts its own water park right on the foreshore.

Or visit the region’s newest water park located at the Proserpine Swimming Pool, which is a huge hit with the smallest members of the family.

9. National Park walks – There are several excellent walking tracks located through Whitsundays national parks.

For one of the best family-friendly adventures, walk along the gravel path of the 850m Airlie Creek Track.

Enjoy the view as you slowly wind up the hill behind Airlie Beach, through a tranquil forest. It features rare flora and fauna such as the Whitsunday Bottle Tree and the endangered Proserpine Rock Wallaby which are only found in this region.

Discover the magnificent fig trees, subtropical plants, beautiful native birds, and ends up at scenic natural rock pools.

The walk back offers views of the beautiful blue Coral Sea and Whitsunday Islands with leafy frames.

A family enjoys splashing around in the waters at the Airlie Beach Lagoon. Photo: Tourism Whitsundays

10. Buy a local souvenir – Airlie Beach Community Markets are located on the foreshore of Airlie Beach, every Saturday morning.

Complete with local produce, art, craft, and all locally made souvenirs, it is a great place to spend some time, have a coffee, or purchase a unique gift.

The Saturday Markets in Airlie Beach is a great way to kick off a fabulous day in Airlie Beach.