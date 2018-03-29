Menu
Login
News

The 12-year-old drone entrepreneur who made $15k in a year

BUSINESS SMART: Hudson Horne runs one of the Coast's most successful drone businesses.
BUSINESS SMART: Hudson Horne runs one of the Coast's most successful drone businesses. Warren Lynam
Sarah Dionysius
by

FROM a young age Hudson Horne had been fascinated by electronics and making inanimate objects move.

The now 12-year-old has turned that fascination into one of the Coast's most successful drone businesses, raking in a neat profit of almost $15,000 in the past year.

The Coast teen purchased his first drone with money he made by selling his toys and doing odd jobs around the home for his parents.

He started his business Next Level Lens and uses his state-of-the-art drone to work for real estate agencies, cover weddings and events and even jobs such as checking the whirlybirds on roofs.

"I kind of progressively got into drones from the age of seven," Hudson said.

"When I bought my first drone I was so nervous about using it because I didn't want to crash it. But it makes me really happy and I'd like to travel with my business when I get older."

His mother, Peta, said she thought it would be a fleeting hobby but after several years his passion and entrepreneurial skills have only increased.

"It drove me nuts with how much he talked about drones," she said.

"And then one day he sold all of his toys and anything in his room because he so desperately wanted to buy his first drone."

 

Hudson took out the 2017 Sunshine Coast's Young Entrepreneur of the Year.

"It has helped me because I can put that I won the award on my website and people can tell that I'm more than just a kid who likes drones," Hudson said.

Read more about Hudson's story in Saturday's edition of the Daily.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Palm Bay Resort reflects on Cyclone Debbie

Helen Scott, from one of the only two island resorts operating in the Whitsundays post-cyclone, says she is constantly checking the cyclone watch.

Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

Brett Young weathered the storm, only for infection to strike.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket

CARAVAN CREW: Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of ACC members at their combined branch muster at Airlie Beach this month.

Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket.

Mainland resort listed for sale

FOR SALE: The Coral Sea Resort is expected to fetch $16m.

Mainland resort listed for sale.

Local Partners