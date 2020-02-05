Menu
Mackay police have issued $14,000 in fines for the same offence in just five days.
The $14,000 phone calls you’re still willing to take

Tara Miko
5th Feb 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:18 PM
MACKAY drivers' inability to put down the phone when behind the wheel has boosted the state's coffers by $14,000 in five days.

Police across the district issued 14 fines to drivers using mobile phones between February 1 and noon Wednesday, with those motorists left paying the hefty bill for being distracted.

Collectively, drivers have been stripped of 56 demerit points.

Despite the widespread publicity on the increased penalties for motorists using phones while driving, Mackay police have seen a slight increase in the past five days compared to the same period last year.

New penalties were enforced from February 1, and fines increased from $400 and three points, to $1000 and four points for the offence.

Despite the widespread campaign informing motorists of the changes, Mackay police have nabbed four more drivers this year than for the same period in 2019.

Police issued 10 fines for the offence between February 1-5 last year.

