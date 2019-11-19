The 17 FNQ Catholic schools where staff will strike today

STRIKE action will take place at almost 200 Queensland Catholic schools today as wage and workload negotiations between the union and employers stall.

The Independent Education Union of Australia - Queensland and Northern Territory have announced more than 7000 Queensland Catholic school teachers and staff have been authorised to undertake a 30-minute stop work action from 9am this morning.

The union has been pursuing a $1250 one-off payment for teachers and staff to match the one set to be received by employees in public schools, as well as "meaningful intervention" on workloads.

17 Catholic schools in the Far North are authorised to undertake strike action.

But Catholic school employers have argued the one-off payment - which could cost up to $25 million - was a "government stimulus payment", rather than wages.

Queensland Catholic Education Commission executive director Lee-Anne Perry said schools would be open and operating on Tuesday despite the industrial action.

"It is disappointing to see the union take this action during the busy final weeks of the school year," she said.

"During these stoppages all students will be appropriately supervised and the impact and disruption to students will be kept to a minimum."

The stop work action comes in addition to work bans - which include teachers not attending staff meetings or performing playground supervision - which have been in place since last Thursday.

IEUA-QNT branch secretary Terry Burke said strike action was "an absolute last resort", but said they had "been left with no choice".

"Our members remain ready to resolve these matters and are happy to meet with the employers every day until we do," he said.

"We're concerned with an apparent lack of urgency on the part of the employers despite the significance of these issues for their employees and the future of Queensland Catholic schools."

Dr Perry said employers had put on the table an offer which included a 2.5 per cent wage increase, increased benefits for middle and senior leaders, and reduced classroom contact time for primary school teachers.

"Employers remain keen to finalise negotiations as soon as possible," she said.

FNQ CATHOLIC SCHOOLS AFFECTED:

Good Counsel College (Innisfail)

Good Counsel Primary School (Innisfail)

Holy Spirit College (Manoora/Cooktown)

Mackillop Catholic College Mount Peter (Mt Peter)

Mother of Good Counsel School (Cairns North)

Mt St Bernard College (Herberton)

Our Lady Help of Christians School (Earlville)

St Augustine's School (Mossman)

St Francis Xavier's School (Manunda)

St Gerard Majella Primary School (Woree)

St John's School (Silkwood)

St Joseph's School (Parramatta Park)

St Joseph's School (Atherton)

St Michael's School (Gordonvale)

St Monica's College (Cairns)

St Stephen's Catholic College (Mareeba)

St Teresa's School (Ravenshoe)

