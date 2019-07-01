The 26 most eye-catching outfits from River Sessions

FASHION forward festival outfits were everywhere at this year's River Sessions.

Glitter, bright colours, dramatic prints and a lot of skin was clearly in vogue at Mackay√'s annual music festival.

The festival atmosphere brought out a sense of whimsy in its visitors, with a number of fairy-tale inspired outfits spotted at River Sessions.

Carly Vessey arrived at River Sessions in a Little Mermaid inspired outfit. While she had abandoned her red Ariel wig by the afternoon, she said her aquatic style was all "a bit of glitz and glam".

Dressed in a unicorn onesie Cassie Evans said "it's the year of the unicorn. There's no such thing as too much glitter or pink."

Providing some of the River Sessions glitter and glam was Let's Just Face It face painter Terri-Lee Reedman.

Terri-Lee Reedman and Kody Smith at the Let's Just Face It booth at River Sessions. Zizi Averill

Ms Reedman said she and her team painted between 80 to 100 festival faces.

She said the festival atmosphere brought out a fun and whimsical side to most people.

"I think it brings out their creative side. They can express who they want to be," she said.

"They're trying to bring back a little bit of the fun things they did when they were young and carefree".

Since she works at children's parties, Ms Reedman said she couldn't say the strangest thing she painted on someone's face during the festival, as it was a little risque.

With many sharks and skulls painted, she said the festival make-up was more popular among the men at River Sessions.

"And the boys are just as into the glitter as the girls," she added.

When 26-year-old Shannon Camplin saw his face paint for the first time he burst out laughing after catching sight of the giant unicorn splashed across his cheek.

He said it was a spur of the moment decision, and one that he did not regret.

For glitter covered Jasmine Rekowski's River Session was an opportunity for her to shine.

"Glitter is life. And it's fun to bring sparkles to society," Ms Rekowski said.

The brightness of her outfit caused some strangers to approach her for a selfie.