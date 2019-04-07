The top 10: QLD’s highest earning sports stars

They're some of Queensland's most recognisable faces and they have the bank account to go along with the fame. MIKE COLMAN reveals our top 40 highest earners in sport.

In the final part of our countdown of Queensland's richest sport stars we find that buying your kids a golf club or a surfboard is sure fire way to give them a healthy bank account.

Chris Lynn is another cricketer who earns his money touring T20 competitions. Picture: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

10. Chris Lynn (Cricket) - $2.42 million

The Brisbane Heat captain might not have a Cricket Australia contract but that doesn't stop him scoring runs financially.

Lynn, 28, earns $1.86 million from the IPL, $126,000 from the Caribbean Premier League, $160,000 from the Heat, $50,000 from the Queensland Bulls, $200,000 from bat sponsorship and endorsements and has a $30,000 marketing contract with CA.

Stephanie Gilmore’s sponsorship deals make up the most of her earnings. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images



9. Stephanie Gilmore (Surfing) - $2.6 million

Easily the highest earning female surfer in the world, the 31-year-old seven-time world champion took home $480,000 in prizemoney in her title-winning 2018 season but earns over four times that amount annually from sponsors including Woolworths, Roxy, Nikon, Weet-Bix, DHD boards and Creatures accessories.

Born in Murwillumbah she grew up surfing in Queensland and when in Australia lives on the Gold Coast.

8. Will Power (Motor Racing) - $2.8 million

Australia's most successful international racing driver, Toowoomba-born Power, 37, has won 32 IndyCar races for the renowned Team Penske, including the 2018 Indianapolis 500. Compared to the $56 million annual salary of Britain's F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, Power earns a relatively small driving salary of $2.1 million which he adds to with "helmet sponsorships" - his crash helmet festooned with corporate logos worth $700,000 as well as the Australian flag.

Zac Purton’s work in Hong Kong is paying dividends for the jockey. Picture: Brett Costello

7. Zac Purton (Jockey) - $3.5 million

Like surfer Stephanie Gilmore, it is a bit of stretch to claim the Lismore-born 36-year-old as a Queenslander, but he did his apprenticeship north of the border and won the Brisbane jockeys premiership in 2003 before setting off to conquer the world.

Now regarded as one of the best in the business Purton has been based in Hong Kong since 2007.

He broke the 13-year premiership reign of South African Douglas Whyte in 2013-14 season, won again last year and is well in front this season.

His guaranteed 10 percent share of Hong Kong stakes alone last season was $3.2 million, not counting generous owners' "gifts" and overseas wins. Factor in that Hong Kong has a maximum tax rate of 15 percent and Purton is riding high in the saddle.

Julian Wilson’s sponsors - including Red Bull - make him one of our highest paid. Picture: Nigel Hallett

6. Julian Wilson (Surfing) - $4 million

The 30-year-old Sunshine Coast-born surfer finished runner-up in the World Surf League championship last season, winning close to $600,000 in prizemoney but his blue-chip stable of sponsors, including Red Bull, Audi, Hurley, Oakley and Nike have him riding the crest of a wave of financial success.

Ash Barty could earn even more depending on results this season. Picture: Nigel Hallett

5. Ashleigh Barty (Tennis) - $4.9 million

Four and a half years after walking away from the circuit suffering burn-out and depression, 22-year-old Ashleigh Barty is close to the top of the tennis world.

In 2018 the Ipswich product earned a whopping $3.9 million in prizemoney alone, made up of $2.7 million from singles, $1.2 million from doubles and just over $1500 in mixed doubles. With a strong start to 2019 including a win at the Miami Open, quarter-final at the Australian Open, career-best number 9 world ranking and long-term sponsors such as Fila, Head and Vegemite the future is blindingly bright.

4. Cameron Smith (Golf) - $6.2 million

Ranked inside the world top 30, Brisbane-born Smith finished 25th on the 2018 USPGA money list having won just over $5.1 million.

Described by four-time PGA Tour winner Robert Allenby as "the next Jason Day" the 25 year-old has also won the Australian PGA tournament with its first place purse of $250,000 for the past two years, and is sponsored by Titleist.

Aron Baynes’s move to the Boston Celtics has paid off. Picture: Adam Glanzman

3. Aron Baynes (Basketball) - $7.65 million

Kiwi-born but a Cairns boy through and through, the only Queenslander in the NBA took the unusual step of accepting a pay cut of around $2 million a year when he left the Detroit Pistons to join the stronger Boston Celtics for 2018.

The gamble paid off. The Celtics made the finals and offered Baynes, 32, a sweeter two-year deal for 2019-2020.

Adam Scott’s sponsorship deals are worth more than $10 million. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

2. Adam Scott (Golf) - $13 million

The only Australian to have won the US Masters - and the first to top US$50 million in career earnings - Gold Coast product Scott, 38, won $3.1 million in prizemoney last year and collects an estimated $10 million from sponsors including Titleist, Mercedes and Uniqlo.

Jason Day’s Nike deal earns him $14 million annually alone. Picture: Warren Little

1. Jason Day (Golf) - $25 million

The Beaudesert-born former world number one had on-course earnings of $7 million plus a $350,000 FedEx bonus last season, and with three top-5 finishes in his first six starts of the 2019 USPGA Tour is confident of another big year but it is off-course where he is already a winner.

In 2017 Day, 31, signed a 10 year deal with Nike which earns him a reported $14 million annually. Other endorsement deals with the likes of Taylor Made, Rolex, Lexus and Concur will bring in at least another $4 million.