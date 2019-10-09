The 50: Experts reveal QLD’s best schoolboy talents

Xavier Va'a of St Mary's College as they host Palm Beach Currumbin SHS in Allan Langer Trophy schoolboys rugby league at St Mary's College oval, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

IT WAS another spectacular year of schoolboy football throughout Queensland in 2019 and with all the action done and dusted, The Courier-Mail has gone back through the footage to analyse 50 of the best players throughout the state.

Nic Darveniza, Andrew Dawson, and Lachlan Grey were on the ground throughout the year for the likes of the Langer Cup, the GPS Rugby, and the AIC Rugby League, and had a sideline view of some of our best teenage talents.

Their experience coupled with couriermail.com.au's exclusive livestream replays has resulted in this list of our future footballing stars.

But it's important to note - this list is not the gospel truth of which students are going to make it and which players will not.

The top 10 will be ranked, but the other 40 players are not in order and while they currently look like they have the best shot to play professionally, there are hundreds of teenagers unlucky to miss out.

We will be revealing a new list each day before concluding with the top 10 on Sunday.

In the meantime, here's the first 10 players who impressed us the most.

Brisbane Boys College skipper Jacob Blyton in action during the GPS rugby season.

JACOB BLYTON

(Brisbane Boys College)

● THE Darwin-born lock's incredible motor was a key instrument to his school's success in 2019. The BBC skipper was a star contributor to GPS' rugby's runners up.

IZZY HIGGINS

(Palm Beach Currumbin SHS)

● GOOD luck getting past this young second rower. Higgins shone for Queensland Secondary Schools with his jarring defence and showcased his wide running game with PBC in thie year's Allan Langer Cup. A savvy signing from Gold Coast Titans.

Steven Numambo was a key player in Kirwan’s success this year. Picture: Alix Sweeney

STEVEN NUMAMBO

(Kirwan SHS)

● SIMPLY electric with slick hands and pace to burn from fullback. Numambo was peerless in Kirwan's Phil Hall Cup victory over Marsden and must surely be on North Queensland's radar.

Seamus King-Smith lines up the kick for Ipswich Grammar. Picture: Cordell Richardson

SEAMUS KING-SMITH

(Ipswich Grammar)

● THE Grade 11 flyer was consistently one of GPS rugby's most productive wingers, breaking the line, scoring tries and creating opportunities for others as a key member of a red hot Ipswich Grammar backline.

JAKE TIERNEY

(Brisbane Boys College)

● THE Queensland Under-18 Academy hooker/prop has played all three front row positions for school in 2019, showing excellent versatility after missing the start of the season through injury.

BRAYDEN PAIX

(St Mary's Toowoomba)

● YOUNGER brother to Broncos fringe player Cory, Brayden showed plenty of class in a difficult season with St Mary's Toowoomba. His combination with schoolmate and fellow development Bronco Shaun Packer is silky smooth - expect to see them try to stick together on the Queensland Cup scene.

TEVITA TOLOI

(Wavell SHS)

● NEWCASTLE-bound Toloi has been causing headaches for rival sides all year after starring for Easts Tigers and Wavell SHS. Toloi's double for Wavell proved the difference in their upset-win over Keebra Park and we'd say the Knights are onto a winner by signing this one.

Ngiyaani Waters goes in to score a try for The Southport School against Brisbane Grammar School. Picture: Richard Gosling

NGIYAANI WATERS

(The Southport School)

● THE former Nudgee College and New Zealand's Hastings Boys' High School student was a dynamic force in the loose for the 2019 GPS rugby champions, leading all forwards in tries and try assists.

CALEB HODGES

(Palm Beach Currumbin)

● THE PBC centre has been another standout in the Mal Meninga Cup with Tweed Heads and earned selection in Queensland Schools after a brilliant state championship display in Roma. Signed to Gold Coast Titans.

XAVIER VA'A

(St Mary's Toowoomba)

● HAS come through the Queensland junior program captaining the Maroons U15s last year and is a player of enormous promise. Tough season with St Mary's in the Allan Langer Cup but Brisbane have spotted his potential and handed him a place in their development program.