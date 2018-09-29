Revealed: the 60 women who’ve accused Cosby

Comedian Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison on three counts of indecent assault on Tuesday. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

BILL Cosby was on Tuesday sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison on three counts of indecent assault, after molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

Many more women accuse the 81-year-old TV star of sexual misconduct - but almost all the other allegations are outside the statute of limitations.

Now that he has been brought to justice for his attack on Ms Constand, here are all the 60 women who have accused the man once known as "America's Dad", and the dates of the alleged incidents.

Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand when she was a 30-year-old operations director for a university basketball team.

1. Kristina Ruehli, 1965

Ms Ruehli was a talent agency secretary aged 22 when she says Cosby invited her to his home for a "party", but no one else was there. She says she passed out after he gave her two drinks and woke to him trying to force her to perform oral sex.

2. Sunni Welles, 1965

The singer met Cosby as a young girl through her Hollywood agent mother. When she was 17, she says, he took her to a jazz club where she drank a soda before waking up naked in a bed in an apartment.

3. Carla Ferrigno, 1967

The former Playboy bunny, who later married The Incredible Hulk star Lou Ferrigno, says she went to Cosby and wife Camille's home for a double date when she was 18. She says she was left alone with the star, who tried to give her a drink, pulled her close and roughly kissed her.

4. Joan Tarshis, 1969

Carla Ferrigno, pictured with daughter Shanna, left, and husband Lou, says Cosby forcibly kissed her.

Ms Tarshis says she was a 19-year-old comedy writer working with Cosby at his Los Angeles bungalow when he gave her a cocktail, everything went blurry and she found herself lying on the couch having her underwear taken off. She alleges he forced her to perform oral sex. She says her mother wanted her to meet the star again, and he gave her a drink at his New York before taking her to his show. She says she began having difficulty standing up, and then woke up naked in his room. That year, Cosby joked in his act about spiking women's drinks.

5. Linda Joy Traitz, 1969

The former waitress was 19 in 1969 and working at Cafe Figaro, a restaurant partly owned by Cosby, when he drove her to an LA-area beach. She says Cosby offered her drugs from a briefcase and became "sexually aggressive" with her, groping her and tearing her skirt.

Cindra Ladd says Cosby gave her a capsule for a headache at a friend’s house before raping her while she was unconscious. Picture: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

6. Cindra Ladd, 1969

The former entertainment executive claims that when she was 21, Cosby gave her a capsule for a headache at a friend's home and raped her while she was passed out.

7. Linda Brown, 1969

The former model says Cosby took her to dinner and told her he had a present for her in his Toronto hotel room. She says he gave her a soda and she blacked out, waking up naked next to him in bed. He then sexually assaulted her.

8. Victoria Valentino, 1970

The former Playboy Playmate and model says when she was 24 she went out for dinner and drinks with Cosby and her housemate and he drove them to a Hollywood Hills apartment. She alleges the entertainer gave her a pill that left her immobile, forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her.

Victoria Valentino, pictured after his sentencing, says Cosby gave her a pill at a Hollywood Hills apartment, forced her to perform oral sex and raped her. Picture: Mark Makela/Pool Photo via AP

9. Autumn Burns, 1970

Then an aspiring actor, she says she met Cosby while waitressing at the gaming tables in a Las Vegas casino. She alleges that after attending one of the comedian's shows, he gave her a drink that made her feel sick and woozy, and raped her in his hotel room.

10. Tamara Green, 1969 or 1970

The former California lawyer says after lunch with Cosby in LA, aged 19, he gave her pills he described as cold medication and she became woozy. She alleges took her back to her apartment, undressed her, groped her and digitally penetrated her, only stopping when she up-ended a table lamp. He left two $100 bills on a coffee table.

11. Louisa Moritz, 1971

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest star says Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him in the Tonight Show dressing room in New York when she was 25. She claims he said, "Have a taste of this. It will do you good," and warned he left, "You don't want to upset me and the plans for your future, do you?"

12. Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer, 1971

The then-aspiring actor alleges Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him before an audition at a director's office, before telling her he had "blessed" her.

Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer, left, with lawyer Gloria Allred, said Cosby forced her to perform oral sex on him before an audition. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

13. Donna Motsinger, 1972

Ms Motsinger says Cosby invited her to his comedy show when she was a 28-year-old jazz club waitress in Sausalito, California. She alleges he gave her drugged wine in a limo before assaulting her.

14. Colleen Hughes, early 1970s

Then a flight attendant, she says she met Cosby on a plane and went for lunch at his LA hotel. She says he gave her champagne in his room and she woke up hours later believing she had been raped.

15. Katherine McKee, 1974

The former showgirl says she had known Cosby for eight years when she met him for dinner at his Detroit hotel room, while she was on tour with Sammy Davis Jr, and he raped her. "He spun me around, pulled my panties down, and just took it," she said. "We were still standing at the door when he attacked me … It was so fast and so shocking and so unbelievable."

16. Charlotte Fox, 1970s

She says she met Cosby while she was an extra on Uptown Saturday Night and he invited her and others to the Playboy Mansion. The actor, then in her 20s, said she became ill after eating and drinking, and recalled returning from the bathroom before groggily waking "in a bed, with no clothes on and there was Mr Cosby, in a robe, crawling from the bottom of the bed," she said. She says she was "incapacitated" as he sexually assaulted her.

17. Helen Hayes, 1973

The former legal secretary says she met Cosby at a tennis tournament in Pebble Beach, California. She claims Cosby followed her around and grabbed her breast.

Judy Huth says she was 15 when she met Cosby at a park and he took her to the Playboy Mansion, where he forced her to perform a sex act on him. Picture: AP Photo/Anthony McCartney

18. Judy Huth, 1974

Ms Huth says she was 15 when she and a friend met Cosby while he was shooting a movie at an LA park. She says Cosby invited them to his house the next day, gave them alcohol and took them to the Playboy Mansion, advising her to tell people she was 19. Ms Huth says Cosby lured her into a bedroom, where he put his hand down her pants, put her hand on him and made her perform a sex act.

19. Marcella Tate, 1975

Ms Tate says she attended a party at the Chicago Playboy Mansion as Cosby's guest when she was 27, and was given a drink that made her head "cloudy". She alleges she woke up in an unfamiliar bed the next day with a naked Cosby next to her.

20. Margie Shapiro, 1975

Ms Shapiro alleges she was 19 and working at Castle Donuts in Santa Monica when Cosby invited her to a film set and a party, where he gave her pills and molested her while she was passed out.

Therese Serignese says Cosby pressured her into taking Quaaludes and raped her in his dressing room. Picture: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez-Pool/Getty Images

21. Therese Serignese, 1976

The Florida nurse says Cosby raped her backstage after his stand-up show in Vegas, when she was 19. She claims he pressured her into taking Quaaludes - a powerful sedative-hypnotic drug he has acknowledged using - and she remembers feeling high. "My next memory is being in that vanity room, by that big mirror, and he didn't have any clothes on, and obviously I didn't either by that point. I don't know how they got off. I don't have that memory … I was just like bent over, and he was saying all kinds of dirty stuff," she said.

22. Shawn Brown, mid-1970s

Ms Brown initially had an affair with Cosby but alleges that one night, he made her drink alcohol and smoke cannabis, and had sex with her after she blacked out. "I don't think I was freaky enough for him, and that's why he drugged me," she said. She alleges she became pregnant by Cosby, and he secretly paid child support for their daughter, Autumn Jackson. Ms Jackson was later found guilty of extortion after trying to blackmail him for $40 million. Cosby admitted to an affair but denied he was the father.

23. "Elizabeth", 1976

She says she met Cosby on a plane when she was a 20-year-old flight attendant. He invited her to the Playboy Mansion and they had dinner at a Japanese restaurant, she says, where the comedian gave her a glass of sake. She allegedly fell into a "trancelike state" before finding herself in Cosby's hotel room, where she claimed he forced her to perform a sex act.

24. Sharon Van Ert, 1976

Ms Van Ert says she met Cosby while working as a waitress at a jazz club in Southern California. She claims she felt dizzy as Cosby walked her to her car and sat in the passenger's seat, groped her and she passed out, waking up in the car alone with no underwear on.

25. Sarita Butterfield, 1977

The former Playboy bunny says Cosby invited her to Christmas Eve dinner with his family at his Massachusetts home, after seeing her magazine spread. She says his wife and children were elsewhere when Cosby aggressively groped her breasts and tried to kiss her until she threatened to tell his family.

Sarita Butterfield says Cosby groped her breasts and tried to kiss her during Christmas Eve dinner at his home, while his wife and children were out of the room. Picture: Rob Kim/Getty Images

26. "Sandy", 1981

Charlotte Laws claims Cosby began having an affair with her friend "Sandy" in 1979 or 1980 when she was in her late teens/early 20s. Cosby allegedly gave Sandy money for sex, which initially amused her, says Laws. In 1981, Laws says Sandy told her, "Bill drugged me last night, and then had sex with me." The comedian allegedly gave Sandy two pills she believed were vitamins, which knocked her unconscious. She allegedly knew Cosby had done something sexual because of how her body felt after she woke up.

27. Patricia Leary Steuer, 1978 and 1980

Then an aspiring singer in her early 20s, she alleges Cosby offered to mentor her and invited her to dinner at his Massachusetts home. She says he gave her a drink and she woke up naked, unsure what had happened, with Cosby standing over her in a bathrobe. Two years later, she says she met him in an Atlantic City hotel room, where he gave her two large pills and she again woke up naked in his suite.

28. Pamela Abeyta, 1979

Ms Abeyta was an aspiring 25-year-old model when she says a producer introduced her to Cosby, who met her in Vegas, paid for her $2500 outfit and brought her to a show. She says she believed someone put something in her drink, because she blacked out. She says she then remembers being in Cosby's bed with two other naked people.

29. Joyce Emmons, 1980

Ms Emmons met Cosby in the late 1970s, when she managed comedy clubs. She claims he had "a drawer full of drugs", including Quaaludes. She says she asked the star for Tylenol for a headache and after taking the pill, blacked out and woke up in bed naked with Cosby's friend, who had tried to hit on her earlier that night.

30. PJ Masten, 1979

The former Playboy bunny manager says she met Cosby at the Chicago Playboy Club, he invited her to dinner and she met him at his hotel room, where he gave her a cocktail. She says she blacked out, and woke up hours later next to Cosby in his bed, bruised and naked. She says there are "a dozen former bunnies that I know of with similar stories, but they're afraid to come forward".

31. Linda Kirkpatrick, 1981

Comedian Ms Kirkpatrick says she won tickets to Cosby's Las Vegas show after beating him in a tennis tournament. Backstage, she alleges he gave her a strange-tasting champagne, which made the whole night a blur, and was suddenly "on top of me, kissing me". She says she has no memory of getting home and, the next day, "began violently throwing up". He apologised and she returned to his dressing room, where he tried to kiss her again, she says.

32. Rebecca Lynn Neal, early 1980s

The former health club massage therapist alleges Cosby invited her to his stand-up show at the Vegas Hilton when she was in her mid-20s and took her out for a meal after the show. She claims he gave her a shot of vodka and took her to his dressing room. "I was having problems walking," she said. "I sat on the couch and he started taking my pants down." She said she was "disoriented and confused" as he began having sex with her against her will.

33. Janice Baker-Kinney, 1982

The former bartender was one of five extra women who testified against Cosby at his retrial. She says she met the comedian at a pizza party thrown by the casino where she worked in Reno, Nevada. She claims he gave her two pills that made her pass out, and she woke up the next day in bed with him.

Janice Dickinson says Cosby gave her pills before raping her in a Lake Tahoe hotel room.

34. Janice Dickinson, 1982

The former model, who also testified in court, says she had just left rehab when Cosby invited her to discuss a work opportunity over dinner in Lake Tahoe. She alleges he gave her pills "for menstrual cramps" after dinner, and raped her in a hotel room. "The last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me," she said. "And I remember a lot of pain."

35. Renita Chaney Hill, mid-1980s

Ms Hill says Cosby regularly raped her over four years after the 15-year-old aspiring actor auditioned for an educational video series he produced. She alleges he flew her to different cities and gave her cocktails she believes contained drugs. She claims she usually woke up in bed the next day with no memory of the previous night, but remembered Cosby kissing and groping her once before she passed out. Ms Hill sued Cosby but the lawsuit was dismissed.

Beth Ferrier says she had an affair with Cosby when she woke up in her car with her clothes dishevelled and bra unhooked after he gave her a coffee. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

36. Beth Ferrier, 1980s

The former model, flight attendant and teacher says she had an affair with Cosby for several months. She alleges he invited her backstage after a show in Colorado, gave her a cappuccino, and she woke up in the back of her car with her clothes dishevelled and her bra unhooked. When she asked him what happened, she alleges he said: "We'll never speak of this again."

37. Heidi Thomas, 1984

The Colorado music teacher testified at the retrial that Cosby flew her to Reno for mentoring when she was a 24-year-old aspiring actor. She says she was taken to a house in a limo and he gave her a glass of wine and asked her to act drunk. She says she blacked out and only has flashes of memories of the next few days, including of Cosby forcing her to perform oral sex.

Heidi Thomas says Cosby drugged her and forced her to perform oral sex at a home in Reno. Picture: A&E

38. "Dottye", 1984

Dottye says she went to Cosby's New York brownstone to audition after missing an open-call for his show. She says he gave her a drink and spun her around, she vomited and Cosby took off her clothes, washed her and raped her. Later, she claims he tried to have phone sex with her.

39. Beverly Johnson, mid-1980s

The model says she auditioned for a part on The Cosby Show and later met the comedian at his Manhattan home. She says he told her to pretend to be drunk for a scene and gave her a cappuccino. Ms Johnson claims she realised she had been drugged after a few sips, and screamed at Cosby when he tried to put his hands on her. She alleges he then dragged her down the stairs and he threw her in a cab, where she passed out.

Model Beverly Johnson says the star drugged her cappuccino and tried to touch her during a mentoring session at his Manhattan home. Picture: Angela Weiss/Getty Images

40. Sammie Mays, 1987

The journalist says she met Cosby for an interview in his hotel room after he appeared at a New Orleans TV conference. She claims he gave her a drink and she blacked out, waking up half-undressed with her bra askew and Cosby over her. She alleges he raped her while she was unconscious.

41. Lisa Christie, 1989

Ms Christie says she first met Cosby when she was 18, working as a model in Germany. She says he later made her an extra on his show and offered her career advice. She claims a couple of years after first meeting him, he flew her to Chicago and tried to rape her in a hotel room, where she refused his drinks and advances and left after the comedian threatened her career because she refused to have sex with him.

42. Eden Tirl, 1989

The then 22-year-old actor said she met Cosby after a taping of The Cosby Show and later booked a role on the show. During rehearsal, she says she was taken to Cosby's dressing room and he sexually harassed her.

Former Mrs America Lisa Christie says Cosby tried to rape her in a hotel room. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

43. Barbara Bowman, 1985 to 1986

Ms Bowman says she was introduced to Cosby when she was a 17-year-old aspiring actor and model. She claims he moved her to New York and flew her to events over the next two years, repeatedly drugging and raping her. On one occasion in Atlantic City, she claims to recall him throwing her on the bed, bracing his arm under her neck so she couldn't move her head, and started trying taking his clothes off and pulling down her pants as she struggled to keep them on.

44. Lisa Jones, 1980s

The Canadian model says Cosby flew her to New York to audition for The Cosby Show at his Manhattan home when she was 17. She alleges the star gave her alcohol and began making "derogatory" comments about how women were successful in the industry through "the casting couch". She says she then crouched in front of her, grabbed her legs and tried to pull them apart.

Chelan Lasha says Bill Cosby gave her a pill before assaulting her in a Las Vegas hotel room when she was 17. Picture: David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool

45. Chelan Lasha, 1986

Ms Lasha, who also testified at the retrial, says she was a 17-year-old aspiring model working at the Vegas Hilton when Cosby invited her to a hotel room for a photo shoot. She says he gave her a blue pill he said was an antihistamine with two shots of amaretto, leaving her unable to move or speak. She claims Cosby assaulted her, grunting, touching her breast and rubbing himself against her leg and she passed out. When she woke up, she says she gave her $1500 and invited her to his stand-up show at the Hilton. When she refused, she says, she was fired.

46. Helen Gumpel, 1987

The former model and actor, who guest-starred on The Cosby Show, says she went to a meeting in Cosby's dressing room, where he was wearing a loosely tied robe. She says she refused a drink and he tried to put his crotch in her face.

47. Jennifer "Kaya" Thompson, 1989

Ms Thompson says she was 18 when she went to a New York modelling agency, which sent her to meet Cosby. She says the star called her parents to advocate a move to New York, and vowed to help her career. He later offered to send her to college and buy her a car, she says, before pressuring her into masturbating him and giving her $700 afterwards. She says a series of encounters followed.

Lawyer Gloria Allred, left, with her client Lise-Lotte Lublin, who says she remembers Cosby stroking her hair, then blacking out for two days. Picture: Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

48. Lise-Lotte Lublin, 1989

Ms Lublin, who testified at the retrial, says she met Cosby through her modelling agency when she was 23. She says he invited her to his Vegas hotel room to practise improvisation and insisted she have two drinks to relax, and she started feeling dizzy. She says Cosby asked her to sit between his legs while he stroked her hair. She claims to remember nothing until waking up in her bed two days later.

49. Jewel Allison, late 1980s or early 1990s

Ms Allison was a fledging model and actor when her agent suggested she meet Cosby for dinner at her home. Soon after sipping her glass of wine, she says she started feeling sick and collapsed. She claims she woke to see semen and became nauseated, and that Cosby later put her hand on his genitals.

50. Kelly "Kacey" Johnson, 1996

Ms Johnson, the only woman other than Ms Constand to testify at the first trial, was an assistant to Cosby's agent at William Morris Agency when she says she was invited to Cosby's bungalow to read a script. She alleges the comedian gave her a "large white pill", and insisted she take it. She says she woke up in a bed with Cosby naked beneath his open robe.

51. Angela Leslie, 1992

Ms Leslie was an aspiring actor and model who says Cosby invited her to audition for him in his Vegas hotel room after she sent a letter seeking a movie role. She claims the comedian gave her a cocktail. He allegedly took her hand and fondled himself with it, before kicking her out of his room because she refused to finish the drink.

Lili Bernard says she was drugged and raped by Bill Cosby in the 1990s. Picture: AP/Jacqueline Larma

52. Lili Bernard, 1992

The former actor, who appeared in an episode of The Cosby Show, claims the comedian became a mentor before raping her at the studio and threatening her.

53. Michelle Hurd, 1995

The Law & Order actor claims Cosby was "inappropriate" with her after she had a small role in an episode of The Cosby Mysteries. She says they began having lunch in his dressing room each day before he introduced "weird acting exercises were he would move his hands up and down my body" and told her not to tell anyone. She says he invited her to come to his house for a shower and blow-dry, but she never went.

54. Lachele Covington, 2000

The Cosby actor filed claims she visited the star's New York home for career advice when she was 20, and he put his hand under her shirt, then allegedly attempted to move her hand to his genitals. Authorities determined no crime was committed.

Donna Barrett says Cosby grabbed her and pressed against her backside while she posed for a photo at a university track event. Picture: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

55. Donna Barrett, 2004

Ms Barrett says she was posing for a photo at a University of Pennsylvania track event when Cosby grabbed her tightly from behind and pressed himself on her backside.

56. Andrea Constand, 2004

The victim in the retrial in which Cosby was found guilty in April, Ms Constand was an employee at a university where he was a trustee. She says he invited her to his Pennsylvania home and alleges that he gave her pills he said would ease her anxiety. Cosby then groped and digitally penetrated her. He was found guilty on three counts of sexual assault in April.

57. Chloe Goins, 2008

The former model and Vegas dancer says she was 18 when Cosby brought her drink at a Playboy Mansion party in LA and she started feeling dizzy. She says Hugh Hefner suggested she "lie down" in a bedroom and she woke to see Cosby masturbating and biting her toes. She sued the entertainer for sexual assault in 2016, and accused Hefner of negligence and conspiracy to commit sexual battery. Prosecutors declined to file a criminal case because investigators could not corroborate her accusations.

Model Chloe Goins claims the entertainer drugged and sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion in 2008. Picture: AP Photo/Nick Ut

58-60. Three Jane Does

Three of the anonymous 13 women who agreed to testify in Ms Constand's 2005 civil have never revealed their identities.

… And the woman who stood by him

Camille Cosby has stood by her husband over years of accusations. She has acknowledged that the TV star had "affairs", but says he is a "kind man … and a wonderful husband, father and friend". She attended much of the trial, releasing a statement after the conviction calling for an investigation into the prosecutor and comparing it to the racially charged killing of Emmett Till, 14. After sentencing, she claimed Cosby had been jailed on "falsified evidence".