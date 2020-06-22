The active cases in every Victorian suburb

Victorians have been issued a warning and advised to avoid travelling to and from six local government areas where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred until the source of community transmission has been identified.

On Sunday, the Victorian Government identified Hume, Casey, Brimbank, Moreland, Cardinia and Darebin as the focus of current COVID-19 outbreaks as the state's number of active cases reached 121. The areas cover large parts of Melbourne's west, northwest, north and southeast.

Now the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee has "strongly discouraged" travel to and from those areas while the state prepares to reimpose some restrictions.

The committee is the key decision making body for health emergencies and is comprised of all state and territory chief health officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Health Medical Officer.

Nineteen new positive tests were recorded in the past 24 hours. Health Minister Jenny Mikakos announced Sunday that the state's infectious total has reached 1836 cases, of which 121 remain active.

The 19 new cases follow rises of 25, 13, 18 and 21 cases over the previous four days.

Here’s what the State Government has to say about this advice tonight. Tougher localised stay-at-home rules are possible if case numbers keep climbing. @theheraldsun #springst #auspol https://t.co/ImRVoxy8nW pic.twitter.com/4ti4P5YLOd — Tom Minear (@tminear) June 21, 2020

The AHPPC said as of midday, a total of 7460 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Australia. Of the newly confirmed cases in the past seven days, 83 per cent were reported in Victoria, 29 of which of which were acquired overseas and detected in returned travellers in quarantine.

The remaining 87 cases were believed to be a result of community transmission.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen said there was still a long way to go in tackling the virus.

"Until this virus is defeated everywhere, it's not defeated anywhere," he said.

On Saturday, a ranked list released by the Department of Health and Human Services showed how many cases had been reported in each local government area since the beginning of the pandemic.

Melbourne led the way with 133 cases, followed by Stonnington, south east of the CBD, with 96, and Banyule, north east of the CBD, with 95.

Other hard-hit areas included Hume, Mornington Peninsula, Monash and Frankston.

The list also showed where the active cases were reported, including 23 in Melbourne, 9 in Brimbank and 8 in Hume.

"Of the total 1817 cases, there have been 1517 in metropolitan Melbourne and 239 in regional Victoria," the department said in a statement.

"The total number of cases is made up of 968 men and 849 women."

Victoria was yesterday forced to reimpose some COVID-19-related restrictions after the state suffered its worst day of new cases in more than two months.

Twenty-five new cases were reported on Saturday, with 14 linked to known outbreaks.

Premier Daniel Andrews warned that individual suburbs showing "significant community transmission" could be placed in local-level lockdown if necessary.

He said the new cases included "large family outbreaks" where the virus was spread among people in a household, and then to others in the community.

"I want to make it really clear that we have seen some families who have not done as they have been asked," he said.

"We have seen some families who perhaps through a sense of frustration and their hope that this is over, they have pretended that it is."

A total 1817 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Victoria. Picture: AAP/Scott Barbour

From midnight Sunday, household gatherings will be restricted to a maximum of five guests, and public gatherings will have a limit of 10 people. The planned easing of restrictions for pubs and restaurants has also been deferred.

The new rules will stay in place until midnight on July 12.

Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said Victoria had recorded more than 100 new cases over the past seven days and the reimposed restrictions would "ensure COVID-19 does not get away from us".

"The message is clear. Don't take this disease lightly, stay home, don't go to work if you can work from home, don't visit friends and family, don't go on holiday," he said.

You can see the list of local government areas hit by the virus below.

LGA Confirmed cases (ever) Active cases (current) MELBOURNE 133 23 STONNINGTON 96 2 BANYULE 95 1 BRIMBANK 84 9 HUME 81 8 CASEY 78 7 BOROONDARA 75 2 MORELAND 72 5 GREATER GEELONG 66 0 MORNINGTON PENINSULA 62 0 WYNDHAM 57 1 GLEN EIRA 55 2 MONASH 53 2 INTERSTATE 50 4 DAREBIN 47 4 PORT PHILLIP 47 0 MELTON 45 1 MOONEE VALLEY 41 3 FRANKSTON 40 0 WHITTLESEA 36 2 BAYSIDE 33 1 MANNINGHAM 33 3 YARRA 33 1 KINGSTON 27 0 NILLUMBIK 26 1 WHITEHORSE 26 1 YARRA RANGES 25 0 GREATER DANDENONG 23 3 CARDINIA 22 6 MARIBYRNONG 20 3 HOBSONS BAY 19 0 KNOX 17 2 MAROONDAH 16 3 GREATER SHEPPARTON 13 0 WELLINGTON 12 0 BALLARAT 11 0 MOIRA 11 0 MITCHELL 10 0 MACEDON RANGES 9 0 SURF COAST 9 0 UNKNOWN 9 9 GREATER BENDIGO 8 0 LATROBE 7 0 MOUNT ALEXANDER 6 0 ARARAT 5 0 BAW BAW 5 0 CAMPASPE 5 1 MILDURA 5 0 SOUTH GIPPSLAND 5 0 WARRNAMBOOL 5 0 BASS COAST 4 0 BENALLA 3 0 HORSHAM 3 0 LODDON 3 0 MANSFIELD 3 0 MOORABOOL 3 0 NORTHERN GRAMPIANS 3 0 SWAN HILL 3 0 GANNAWARRA 2 0 HEPBURN 2 0 MURRINDINDI 2 0 OVERSEAS 2 0 SOUTHERN GRAMPIANS 2 0 STRATHBOGIE 2 0 WANGARATTA 2 0 ALPINE 1 0 CENTRAL GOLDFIELDS 1 0 CORANGAMITE 1 0 EAST GIPPSLAND 1 0 GLENELG 1 0 GOLDEN PLAINS 1 0 MOYNE 1 0 WEST WIMMERA 1 0 WODONGA 1 0 YARRIAMBIACK 1 0 TOTAL 1817 110

Originally published as The active cases in every Victorian suburb