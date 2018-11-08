The Airlie hills are alive with Ska music

BIG BAND: Melbourne Ska Orchestra is playing at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music this weekend.

ARIA Award winning Melbourne Ska Orchestra will play for the first time in the Whitsundays at the highly anticipated Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

It could also be the first time many people in our region to get experience one of their shows, which have been described as "explosive and infectious”.

Led and directed by the energetic and charismatic Nicky Bomba, the act comprises of up to 36 musicians who are masters of their art and are a force to be reckoned with.

Bomba said the band tried to take the audience on a journey, to educate them about ska music, and of course to provide maximum entertainment and feel-good vibes.

"Playing to new crowds and connecting with new audiences is a big thing for us and we just want to give people the complete show; lots of dancing, audience interaction, we get people dancing up on stage if they're good enough. It'll be mayhem,” Bomba told the Whitsunday Times.

Described as an "orchestra with a difference,” Nicky said their sound was unlike any other ska out there.

"It's a reflection of the multicultural and vibrant Melbourne, there's people from all walks of life, all languages and nationalities, and we try and incorporate that in our music.”

For those who are not familiar with ska music, it's a genre that originated from Jamaica in the late 1950s.

Bomba said it was the type of music that required many people to play because it was made up of so many different elements.

"It's uplifting and positive and there's a certain madness about it that makes it infectious. It's brings everyone together, it's unified,” he said.

MSO has released three highly acclaimed albums since 2013, but this year has seen them release a new song every week.

"It's been great for our creative edge, and it was kind of everyone's idea.”

By the end of the year, we would have released seven albums by the end of the year,” Bomba said.

Bomba said it was a statement in response to how the music industry has transitioned into becoming a bit of a free commodity.

"Our response to that was, well we're just going to write heaps of songs and give you all lots of opportunities to see the band,” he said.

If you're feeling too shy to get up and dance maybe the crowd favourite Get Smart will get you on your feet.

"That one always rocks out,” Bomba said.