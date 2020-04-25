The amazing story of a Proserpine prisoner of war

Lieutenant James Fitzgerald Fraser MBE was a Proserpine Veteran who survived being a prisoner of war.

Lieutenant James Fitzgerald Fraser MBE was a Proserpine Veteran who survived being a prisoner of war.

ANZAC Day is a time to remember our local Diggers and their stories, with the tale of one Proserpine servicemen as rich as they come.

Lieutenant James Fitzgerald Fraser MBE was born in Proserpine on September 10, 1919, attending school at Windmere and Cannon Valley.

In 1938, he joined the 31st Militia Battalion and reached the rank of Sergeant before enlisting in 1940 at the Miowera Military Camp, with a number of other Proserpine and Bowen boys.

Before long the group were sent to Singapore to fight, losing a local Proserpine resident George Fernando during a battle just prior to the fall of Singapore.

However, the battle was unfortunately the least of Lt Fraser’s problems who was captured by the Japanese and for over 1,500 days was kept as a prisoner of war.

Along with 1,500 men he was loaded aboard the Ubi Maru bound for Sandakan, a “notorious POW camp”, according to Proserpine Author Lloyd Fox.

“At the height of activity 2500 men were located at the camp – mostly Australians and British troops – and only six Australians returned,” he said.

“It’s known for the start of the Sandakan death marches which is notoriously seen as one of the worst atrocities Australian’s suffered during WWII”.

Lt Fraser was immediately handed a pick and shovel and sent to work on clearing land for an aerodrome.

It was a radio that may have been the thing that saved Lt Fraser’s life, according to Mr Fox.

Through scavenged parts the men were able to create a radio to listen to BBC broadcasts – however after torture this was found in the officer’s line near a urinal.

“They ended up sending him down to another part of Borneo with the other officers,” Mr Fox said.

“Conditions were cramped and horrible, but not like Sandakan.

“That’s pretty much what saved him as he would have been unlikely to survive Sandakan.”

Tragically, Lt Fraser had to leave behind Proserpine’s Cecil Rowe and Cecil Isbel who perished during the Sandakan Death Marches.

Of the 19 men who started the journey in the 2/26th battalion, James Fraser was one of only nine local men who returned home.

When Lt Fraser returned to Proserpine he married Rita Biggs, the sister of fellow Proserpine POW, Harry Biggs

Lt Fraser jumped into work after the war for Briggs & Mazlin, the local Ford dealer, eventually becoming managing director. The Frasers decided to purchase the Ford dealership in 1975 and started the business that still stands today, Fraser Ford.

He was president, life member and patron of the Proserpine RSL and president of the Proserpine High School P & C and obtained a grant for a large parcel of land.

He worked tirelessly for Legacy, for which he was awarded his Member Of The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire.

Lt Fraser passed away on February 27, 1999 and was buried in Proserpine Cemetery.

Thank you to Lloyd Fox and Lynn Burke for the information supplied in this story.