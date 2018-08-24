This is the answer to the Oz politics cesspit

WITH the country now facing the prospect of its sixth Prime Minister in 11 years, things have never felt more disheartening for Australians.

So, with that in mind, here's some light to the dark - a collection of dogs in costumes. Please enjoy.

**********************************************************************

When he's not busy digging up the backyard and chasing tennis balls, Chief the Labrador is busy fighting crime, bringing about social justice, and explaining the complex properties of kryptonite to those not in the know.

Good boy, Chief! (Pic Mark Cranitch)

Her heritage may be German, but Leni the Cocker Spaniel is French at heart. When she's not listening to Edith Piaf or attending underground resistance meetings, you can find her strolling the Seine at sunset and sniffing baguettes.

Leni, a lover of liberté, égalité, fraternité. (Pic: Dog Photog)

Her friend Leon the Pug, on the other paw, takes his pledge of Scout's Honour very seriously and recently earned his badge in total house destruction.

Leon loves nothing more than foraging for kibble in the great outdoors and following a scent trail wherever it may take him.

Leon, a decorated Scout pup. (Pic: Dog Photog/@thethingsofleon)

Like many politicians right now, Harry the British bulldog is here for a good time not a long time.

As his wreath suggests, Christmas is his favourite time of year, and he's hoping that if he sits like a good boy, you might just be so kind as to offer him some of the turkey on your plate.

Yes, Harry. Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year! (Pic: Lawrence Pinder)

Muesli may be Miniature by name, but he's major by nature, especially when it comes to saving lives and re-enacting the wave runs from his all-time favourite TV show, Bondi Rescue.

Muesli is currently in the midst of setting up his own private investigation firm, which he will run from the window he spends his days looking out of.

Muesli the Miniature Schnauzer takes saving lives and crashing through waves very seriously. (Pic: supplied)

Not to be outdone by her good friend Chief, Phoenix the Labrador is also in the crime-fighting business and is currently in talks with DC Comics to launch a spin-off series of Wonder Woman, called Wonder Woof.

When she's not fighting for truth and justice, she's searching for a really good belly rub.

Phoenix, the Wonder Woof Labrador. (Pic: Mark Cranitch)

True to their heritage, Poppy and Rocky are Scottish in name and in nature.

When out roaming the highlands, they've been known to stumble upon their royal neighbours from Balmoral, and expect to be Laird and Lady of their family's estate within the coming years. Feel free to bow in their presence.

Poppy and Rocky the scottish terriers. (Pic: Josie Hayden)

Costumes aren't exactly Porter's thing, but he always feels the need for speed.

After spending his youth cruising the streets of New Zealand in his fully sick ride, Porter is now focused on his career and hopes to become the world's first five-star dog driver for Uber.

When he's not working to achieve his goals, Porter can be found chilling at home or chasing his tail.

Porter boasts a five-star rating from all of his passengers. (Pic: supplied)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Eve the Lion doggo!

Paying the bills as a part-time dog costume model, Eve also works as a pawsitivity advocate and champions dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds. Her message is simple: love the coat you're in and never say no to a chicken biscuit.