Cannonvale Coles were low on toilet paper supplies as people stock up amid coronavirus fears.

THE ‘apoocalypse’ has hit the Whitsundays with supermarket shelves across the region looking bare amid fears of coronavirus.

Residents have rushed to supermarkets in Airlie Beach and Cannonvale to hoard their share of toilet paper with shelves at Coles and Woolworths looking bare.

Tinned tomatoes and rice were also on the scarce side.

To curb a loo roll looting, Woolworths implemented a four-pack limit per transaction and released a statement assuring customers they would do all they could to keep up with demand.

“(The limit) will help store up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher than usual demand,” the statement said.

“Our teams are continuing to work hard on restocking stores with long-life food and groceries from our distribution centres.

“The vast majority of the products in our range remain available for our customers as normal.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by temporary stock shortages and thank them for their patience.”

Coles also announced they would limit their sale of the rolled-gold commodity to four packs per person.

Businesses around the region have made the most of the peculiar panic over the paper, with Proserpine Pies and Pastries adding a new line to their otherwise food-centred stock; ‘very rare’ toilet roll going for $1500 a roll.

The bakery also provided shoppers with an unconventional alternative.