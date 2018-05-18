The Art Hotel with heart

COMPACT CREATIONS: Claudia Gray and Ross Scanlon with artwork to be displayed at the Heart Hotel for the Myriad exhibition.

HEART Hotel Airlie beach will showcase 32 artworks created by 16 local artists at a free inaugural exhibition in collaboration with Art Whitsundays.

Opening night of the exhibition will take place on Wednesday May 23 from 6.00pm on the second floor of the Heart Hotel and is open to the public.

Art Whitsunday Exhibition coordinators Ross Scanlon and Claudia Gray collated a selection of local works for the upcoming Myriad exhibition that will encompass a range of different art mediums and production styles.

Townsville's biannual event Compact Prints, where small artworks are produced , exhibited and exchanged nationally and internationally inside a CD case inspired the Myriad showcase.

Mr Scanlon said "It's a very portable and inexpensive way to produce and deliver artwork in a small space”.

"Art Whitsunday has always displayed work in the Heart Hotel but Myriad is the first official exhibition,” he said.

This initiative was created to engage artists within Art Whitsunday and to provide affordable local artwork to the community.

Artwork in the Myriad exhibition will range in price from $30 - $80.

During August local artist Belinda Curry's work will be displayed at the hotel in her 'What's in a Box?' exhibition which is currently on display in Townsville.

"We'll continue the feature exhibitions after the What's in a Box?' showcase,” Mr Scanlon said.

Art Whitsundays was due to host an exhibition at Indigo Red in Proserpine, but Cyclone Debbie stopped the showcase from ever coming to fruition.

"We had to put it off until we could find somewhere suitable to exhibit the art.”

Art Whitsunday's relationship with the Heart Hotel started in September 2017 when manager Jeff Aquilina, approached the group expressing an interest to display local artist's works on the walls of the Heart Hotel.

"Heart Hotel have been terrific and very supportive providing the space and all of the hanging materials.”

Myriad will showcase art of multiple mediums including print, photography and painting all to the size of a cd case.

"A lot of the work is exclusive single addition pieces, with some works prints produced in limited numbers.”