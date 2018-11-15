Revealing clue Bachelorette is single

An Instagram user claims to have spotted Bachelorette finalists Taite and Todd together in Fiji.

An Instagram user claims to have spotted Bachelorette finalists Taite and Todd together in Fiji.

Just hours out from the finale of The Bachelorette, it looks like the ending may already be ruined.

WARNING: Possible spoiler.

Taite Radley and Todd King are the last two men standing in the battle to win Ali Oetjen's heart, following Bill Goldsmith's shock exit from the show last night.

Based on the promo for tonight's episode, it's almost certain Ali won't pull a Honey Badger.

In the clip, she gushes to Osher that she's "so in love" - but it looks like the fairytale is already over.

Todd seemed smitten on the show.

See, the problem is that Bachelor In Paradise - the spin-off dating series created for Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects - has just begun filming, and contestants are slowly trickling in to join the cast in Fiji … including Bill, Taite and Todd.

The Daily Mail published photos of Bill on the Paradise set the day before his exit from the Bachelorette mansion.

Bill (left) filming Bachelor In Paradise. Picture: Diimex

But more importantly - Taite and Todd have recently been sighted sitting together at Nadi International Airport, indicating they're also in Fiji.

An Instagram user spotted the pair at the airport, and uploaded the evidence to social media.

Joint holiday to Fiji? Very suspicious … Picture: Instagram

It's a fairly iron-clad rule that contestants must be single to appear on Bachelor In Paradise, so odds are that Ali either dumps both Taite and Todd in the finale - or she chooses a winner, and they've already broken up.

Her recent round of interviews certainly suggest she could be single.

When asked by the Courier Mail whether or not she'd found love on the show, Ali was a fairly evasive.

"I'm very happy. I just feel at peace, calm and content, it's very nice," she said. "I can't really hide that I'm very happy."

The Bachelorette finale airs tonight at 7.30pm on Ten

Taite’s also vying for Ali’s final rose.