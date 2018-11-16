The Beautiful Girls is coming to Airlie

BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Mat McHugh is The Beautiful Girls and he is set to wow Airlie Beach in December.

BACK TO HIS ROOTS: Mat McHugh is The Beautiful Girls and he is set to wow Airlie Beach in December.

MAT MCHUGH is The Beautiful Girls, and he's finally back on Australian shores after a successful European tour.

Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands were lucky enough to get a taste of the musician, and now The Beautiful Girls are excited to bring their Beautiful World tour back home for the Australian summer, travelling from Tasmania all the way to North Queensland.

Known for writing "heart-on-the-sleeve songs”, the latest Beautiful Girls single, Beautiful World, is no exception. It's been described as a cruisey, upbeat taste of what's in store on the forthcoming album, and McHugh said it's a nod to his love of 1980s digital dancehall music:

A smooth, sensual style of reggae.

McHugh is the band leader, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer and he will be joined by long-time Beautiful Girls bass player Paulie B and former Xavier Rudd drummer Bobby Alu.