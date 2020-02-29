THE BEES KNEES: Paying it forward with reusable wraps

May Casos makes wraps from bee's wax with her business Bee-Waxed.

DOING your bit for the environment can bring about the warm and fuzzies, but May Casos has taken this one step further with her business, Bee-Waxed.

Ms Casos set up shop at the Airlie Beach markets almost a year ago with her handcrafted beeswax food wraps.

The wraps act as an alternative to plastic and can last up to 12 months, after which they are fully compostable.

However, beyond helping reduce plastic use in the Whitsundays, Ms Casos also adds a little bit of positivity to the area by tucking a note with a personal affirmation into every sale.

“I feel what you put out you get back, and it’s just to add a little bit of joy in their life,” she said.

“Whatever comes to my mind I write out.

“The amount of people who come here and are nearly bought to tears about what they read, they realise ‘hey, I am important’.

“It’s all just nice little reminders that we don’t have to be people pleasers and it’s our life, and I think that brings joy.”

The wraps are fully compostable and last for six to 12 months.

The idea for making the wraps came from a family gathering and after noticing how easy they were to use, Ms Casos decided to bring them to town.

“I’m from a tiny country town out west and I went out there for Christmas two years ago,” she said.

“They had the salad bowls all covered with (the wraps) … and I bought a pack from a friend of my sister who made them and then when I came back I loved them and thought I would make them.

“I get my wax from my cousin who has bees in Mackay, so I know it’s good quality wax.

“I just melt the wax down and add a little bit of coconut oil and a little bit of jojoba oil and then voila!”

The wraps come in a range of sizes and patterns to suit every taste and can keep food fresh for longer, saving money and waste.

Ms Casos said the wraps were just one example of how individuals could make small changes that could have a big impact with the wraps acting as a perfect solution for travellers, boaties and busy mothers.

“It’s like a double whammy; it’s good for you and it’s good for the environment.”

For more information about Bee-Waxed, head to the Facebook page.