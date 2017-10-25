The best in tourism are right here in paradise

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Alyce Carter from Cruise Whitsundays and Dave Morgans from Tourism and Events Queensland.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner, Alyce Carter from Cruise Whitsundays and Dave Morgans from Tourism and Events Queensland. Jacob Wilson

WHAT better place than the Whitsundays to launch a 'Best of Queensland Experiences' initiative.

The program, launched at a Tourism and Events Queensland Forum on Tuesday at Mantra Club Croc, is all about showcasing the very best in the tourism industry.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said there was no shortage of operators who fell into the 'best' category.

"It is about understanding the importance of being the 'best of' - so how do our operators deliver product experiences that our visitors will pay lots for and also create lasting memories forever,” he said.

"So we are working with Tourism and Events Queensland to identify those key areas of improvement.”

TEQ destination director David Morgans said it was important to recognise the operators which stand out.

"If you are the best you will be prioritised with TEQ,” he said.

Alyce Carter from Cruise Whitsundays attended the forum and said it would help the tourism business work more effectively with their online channels.