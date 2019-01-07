Here's what's coming in luxury cars in 2019

Whether you scored a giant Christmas bonus or simply want to blow the kids' inheritance in 2019, there are plenty of prestige cars arriving this year to lighten your wallet.

Here's out top ten pick of premium products to look forward to in 2019.

BMW 3 Series Sedan

BMW is set for a big year in 2019.

BMW will launch the X7 SUV, Z4 sports car and rebirthed 8 Series GT, but an all-new 3 Series sedan is where the sales volume is.

This seventh-generation 3 Series is longer, wider and stuffed with new technology. Come September, expect a range of economical petrols and diesels plus a plug-in hybrid. You'll have to wait until 2020 for the rapid M3 models.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Benz will be busy with its new B-Class, A-Class sedan, A35, CLA, GLS and GLE arriving, but its EQC SUV headlines as the brand's first production electric vehicle. Due by year's end, it shares a platform with the GLC SUV and should cost from $100,000. The EQC has dual electric motors putting out 300kW and 765Nm, a 0-100km/h time of 5.1-seconds, all-wheel-drive and a claimed range of 450km.

Audi Q3

Audi is launching its new compact SUV in the middle of this year.

No rest for Audi with the RS5 Sportback, A6, A1 Sportback, e-tron and facelifted TT and R8 due. In mid-2019 the second-generation Q3 SUV will do the heavy sales lifting

though.

The compact SUV will be bigger, comfier and flush with Audi's excellent latest tech and connectivity. Styling is sportier and more muscled, with its giant front grille mirroring the brand's larger SUVs.

Four-cylinder turbo petrols and diesels will be offered.

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is expected to be delivered to the first Australian customers later this year.

Order books opened for Tesla's "affordable" electric car in March 2016, and it looks like finally the mid-size sedan will arrive by the middle of the year. Expect a rear-drive entry-

level Model 3 with 350km range and sub-six seconds 0-100km/h, longer (500km) range examples, and a hot Performance version with 0-100km/h time of about 3.6

seconds. Prices? Keep guessing.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR

The new high-performance Jaguar F-Pace SVR promises mind-bending speed.

The elegant F-Pace mid-size SUV scores proper performance in the $140,020 SVR model, its 405kW supercharged 5.0-litre V8 launching it to 100km/h in 4.3-seconds and on to 283km/h. Expect bigger brakes, bespoke suspension, SVR body kit and suitably obnoxious exhaust sound to suit.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q

Alfa Romeo is another maker jumping on the performance SUV bandwagon in 2019.

Arriving this month, Alfa's $150,000 Stelvio Q is another ballistic mid-size premium SUV newbie. Numbers are epic - 375kW and 600Nm from its 2.9-litre bi-turbo V6 equals a physics-defying 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds.

It's possible thanks to an eight-speed auto that shifts gears in less than 100 milliseconds, a rear-bias all-wheel-drive system plus Alfa's active torque vectoring.

Leather, Alcantara, aluminium and carbon fibre are used inside, while the body boasts muscled wheel arches, bonnet vents and red brake calipers behind 20-inch alloys.

Volvo V60

The classic Volvo wagon is back in 2019.

Volvo's lauded XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUV line-up helped the Swedish brand's sales grow by nearly 50 per cent last year, now comes a gorgeous new wagon, the V60.

Longer and lower than the old version, the new V60 adopts the XC60's platform, good looks and premium cabin but with a sleeker sports wagon shape.

Expect a range of petrol engines, a T8 plug-in hybrid at some point and a start price of about $60k when it arrives in the third quarter.

Lexus UX

Lexus will finally have a small SUV when the UX goes on sale.

Toyota's luxury arm is hopping on the small SUV bandwagon with the new sub-$45k UX.

Front-drive petrols and hybrids are joined by a flagship AWD hybrid, each with a four-cylinder petrol engine - 125kW or 131kW with hybrid - and CVT gearbox.

Sharing the Toyota C-HR's architecture, the UX is designed to attract younger buyers to the brand with relatively cheap entry price and oodles of standard inclusions.

Infiniti QX50

Infiniti is hoping the QX50 SUV can boost its sales.

A new QX50 mid-size SUV, due by mid-year, will look to reverse a sales slide.

The first commercially available car with a variable-compression engine, it cleverly adjusts compression ratio depending on load, promising excellent fuel economy.

Expect semi-autonomous tech, sumptuous cabin, decent cargo room and a start price of about $60,000.

Genesis G70 and G80

Hyundai's stand-alone luxury brand Genesis will finally launch in Australia with the Mercedes C-Class rivalling G70 and BMW 5-Series-sized G80.

Full specifications and pricing are still unknown but count on the brand trumping the competition on price and equipment to snare sales.

When money is no object

The latest generation of the iconic Porsche 911 promises to be better than ever.

The new year will be a bumper one for supercars.

There's the new Porsche 911 starting from $265,000 for a 331kW Carrera S, a facelifted Audi R8 retaining its stonking V10 engine and hopefully a V8 Lexus LC F coupe. High-riding supercars are covered by Lamborghini's $390,000 Urus SUV, good for 100km/h in 3.6 seconds thanks to its 478kW bi-turbo V8. Traditionalists will prefer Ferrari's track-focused 533kW V8 488 Pista for $645,000.

Not enough? Lean towards the Mercedes-AMG One - an F1 car for the road with more than 740kW from its electrically-enhanced 1.6-litre turbo V6. Eight versions are confirmed for Australia and New Zealand, each about $4 million.

The same money buys an Aston Martin Valkyrie, with 746kW/740Nm and 11,100rpm redline from its naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12, or save millions and settle for a 597kW twin-turbo V8 McLaren Senna.