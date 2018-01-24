The best sausage in town

CHICKEN Margaritas anyone?

MASTER Butchers Whitsunday owner Don Cameron's sausage is the best in Queensland and perhaps the nation.

The chicken margarita sausage will attempt to sizzle its way into the 2018 National Sausage King title when it feels the heat up against 27 other state finalists at Healesville in Victoria on Saturday, February 10.

Mr Cameron said "love, good quality ingredients and passion” created a sausage a cut above the rest.

Sausages seem to satisfy the majority of the nation. The Australian Meat Industry Council says Australians spend $660 million every year on 94 million kilograms of sausages.

Semi sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, cheese, chilli, parsley and fennel are all part of the winning recipe Mr Cameron and his partner Karen Rix concocted for this year's competition.

They have run their Master Butchers shop in Cannonvale for nine years after moving from Tasmania and opened their second shop in the area three years ago.

A butcher since the age of 16, Mr Cameron knows a good piece of meat when he sees it and has won many awards within the industry, finishing within the top five butcher shops nationwide in the Australian Retail Meat Awards last year and winning best sausage for his cooked cabana.

"Our meat is well received by the public and considering the size of Airlie, to be named in the top five butcher shops in Australia is an honour. People brag about living in a town with the best sausage in Australia,” Mr Cameron said.

The titles have put the business on the map with customers travelling far and wide to get their sausage fix. They have come from Mackay to as far north as Cairns.

"We've had people from South Australia buy our sausages to take home before,” Mr Cameron said.

Both raw and cooked sausages will be judged on presentation and flavour and analysed on "shrinkage, splitting and crinkling”.

About 3200 independent butchers from across Australia will shift their focus to sausages for the event, which has been referred to as the meat industry's premier competition.

Mr Cameron said he was a "little bit confident'' and was in with a good chance going into the competition.

Butchers' pride and joy will be cooked up by a local Victorian chef as part of the competition and judged on presentation, flavour and analysed on "shrinkage, splitting and crinkling,” a spokesperson from the AMIC said.

Mr Cameron said while the event may appear as a bit of a novelty "it puts you on the map within the meat industry”.

After winning the best cooked sausage at the competition held in South Australia in 2015 for his Italian casalinga, sales sky rocketed, increasing from 15 to 150 a week.

Every year the event gets bigger and better, AMIC executive director Paul Sandercock said.

"It's an event that shows that butchers still play an important role in the community,” he said.

It's not just Mr Cameron's sausage that people are after - they want his bacon too.

This Australia Day, Mr Cameron is urging the community to ditch the shrimp and "throw another snag on the barbie.”