The biggest cases in Mackay courts in 2019

A number of high profile cases have played out in the Mackay courthouse in 2019.

What happened to Shandee?

WHY a young woman was brutally stabbed and left to die in a Mackay gutter again captivated the region as the shocking attack was probed during a coronial inquest.

Shandee Blackburn

And after two weeks it was again suggested in the coroner’s court that her former boyfriend and the man previously acquitted of her murder was responsible for her death.

Shandee Blackburn. Photo Peter Holt / Daily Mercury

Unanswered questions have plagued the community and terrorised her loved ones for almost seven years since her death.

Shandee’s final steps are well known – the bubbly 23 year old had been walking from Harrup Park Country Club to her Boddington St home just after midnight on February 9, 2013.

CCTV cameras captured part of her journey and became the last images of her seen alive before she was ferociously slashed up to 25 times less than 100 metres from her home.

During the two-week inquest, the police theory was laid bare through a compilation of CCTV footage – they allege her killer saw her walking and then lay in wait for the moment to strike.

July 11, 2019 Page 1

At the end of the two-week inquest, Council Assisting the Coroner John Aberdeen and lawyer for the Blackburn family Kristy Bell both suggested John Peros was responsible for her death.

In 2017 a jury found him not guilty of murder. He maintains he had no involvement in her death.

Ms Bell submitted that Coroner David O’Connell should refer Mr Peros back to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for murder, although she conceded there was no fresh and compelling evidence.

John Peros (right) leaves Mackay Courthouse on day three of the Shandee Blackburn inquest.

However, Barrister Craig Eberhardt, representing Mr Peros, accused police, Ms Bell and the Blackburn family of “torturing the evidence” to suit their theory against his client.

Mr Eberhardt alleged detectives decided “Mr Peros was right for it” and deliberately ignored any evidence that pointed towards other possible culprits – and he made his own recommendations for murder charges.

Coroner O’Connell is yet to hand down his findings.

Ben Barba and his Lawyer Campbell MacCallum leave Mackay Courthouse. Photo: Daryl Wright.

Barba’s fall from grace

DISGRACED NRL superstar Ben Barba’s drunken verbal onslaught against Mackay police, who he called rapists and racists, further marked his public fall from grace.

Shocking footage came to light as the Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to two counts of being a public nuisance, near licensed premises in Townsville, and obstructing police, in Mackay.

May 29, 2019 Page 1

Police body-worn camera footage, captured at an East Mackay address, showed a drunk Barba abusing officers, flinging himself on the ground, accusing police of assault and later clutching his throat and pretending to fall down the stairs.

Shameful details also emerged about the 35-minute violent ordeal Barba unleashed on his partner and mother of his children Ainslie Currie in an Australia Day incident at The Ville Resort-Casino in Townsville that cost him a $400,000 contract and millions in future earnings.

Ben Barba and his Lawyer Campbell MacCallum. Photo: Daryl Wright.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he held her by her throat against a wall, struck her multiple times, chased her down, threw a rock at her, hit her with a shoe and shoulder barged her knocking her to the ground. She declined to make a criminal complaint.

The case against Barba bounced between Townsville and Mackay before he had it dealt with in the latter.

The magistrate focused heavily on the impact the offending had had on Barba telling the fullback he had “suffered one enormous penalty in anyone’s language” and gave him “one last chance”.

Barba was ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid community service and convictions were not recorded.

Luke Mitchell died in Mackay after his partner Peta Ansford stabbed him in the heart. She pleaded not guilty to his manslaughter in 2019.

Mother not guilty

THE tragic reason why a mother plunged a kitchen knife into her partner’s chest was revealed during the manslaughter trial against Peta Louise Ansford.

MDM February 28, 2019 Page 1

Luke Mitchell was found dead on the living room floor of an Andergrove home on May 7, 2017 – a single stab wound to his heart.

During a frantic Triple-0 call, played in court, an inconsolable Ms Ansford could be heard screaming, “I am not a killer”.

She later told police “I grabbed a knife and stabbed him … But I didn’t mean to kill him.”

Ms Ansford admitted to delivering the fatal blow, but pleaded not guilty to manslaughter claiming her actions were the result of self-defence during a heated argument.

Peta AnsfordPhoto Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

Her lawyers painted a picture of a tumultuous relationship marred by betrayal, abuse and domestic violence against Ms Ansford.

The jury heard Mr Mitchell had been caught sending “dick pics” to women four weeks prior while a neighbour told the court she overheard him calling Ms Ansford a “no-good mother and a slut”.

The Mackay Supreme Court trial lasted just under two weeks before the jury delivered a verdict of not guilty.

Ms Ansford could not hold back her emotions and cried when she heard the result – the 22-month ordeal was finally over.

Items seized by police during major drug operation Operation Papa Jersey.

Ice kingpin jailed

A MACKAY ice kingpin sobbed as a supreme court justice handed down a 10-year jail term for running a short but intense trafficking racket.

Paul Joseph Geddes must serve at least 80 per cent of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The 31 year old was the primary target of Operation Papa Jersey – a joint police effort to tackle how huge amounts of methylamphetamines were making their way into the Mackay region.

Officers used phones taps, surveillance, tactical intercepts, raids and financial analysis to gather evidence.

Items seized by police during major drug operation Operation Papa Jersey.

Mackay Supreme Court heard Geddes peddled at least 875 grams of ice for about $150,970 over four months. He made drug runs to Brisbane, flying down and driving back with his stash.

Justice Graeme Crow said the level of drug offending was so serious, a strong message was needed.

At the time of sentence Geddes had already spent 457 days in custody, which was declared as time already served.

Mother of Mackay fugitive arrested

THE mother of a Mackay millionaire-turned-fugitive faced court herself over allegations she helped buy and prepare a yacht, then lied under oath, so her son could flee the country ahead of a drug smuggling and trafficking trial.

Mackay's Elizabeth Turner leaving court.

Australian Federal Police arrested Elizabeth Anne Turner, who was charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice for four years between July 1, 2013 and September 15, 2017.

She is also charged with giving false testimony to the Supreme Court of Queensland on April 21, 2016.

Mrs Turner has denied the charges.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested on May 2011 on accusations he was a major player in a multimillion-dollar drug syndicate after AFP officers seized more than 71 kilograms of cocaine – allegedly imported from South America – inside barrels of hydraulic oil at Mackay railway yards.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines.

He had been on bail when the case was set down for trial in September 2015, but he failed to appear. He was later arrested in 2017, after a two-year police operation, in the Philippines where he remains awaiting extradition to Australia.

It is alleged Mrs Turner bought a yacht and paid for modifications so it could sail on the open water allowing Mr Turner to evade the trial.

It is further alleged she deliberately misled judicial proceedings by telling the supreme court she had not been in contact with her son for several weeks and believed he had taken his own life.

August 3, 2019 Page 1

The case was delayed slightly after Mrs Turner’s arrest because the mother had to be taken to hospital from Mackay watch-house.

Mrs Turner was denied her initial bail application in Mackay Magistrates Court, but later granted release in Brisbane Supreme Court on strict conditions including a $75,000 surety and residential, reporting and no contact orders. She also had to surrender her passport and cannot go near any international departure points.

The case remains in Mackay Magistrates Court.

People power

THE Mackay community was so outraged when a child rapist was given a “slap on the wrist” in Mackay District Court that a group of concerned members began a petition to push for a stronger penalty.

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz orally raped an eight-year-old girl and “told her to think of it as a lollipop”.

December 7, 2019, page 1

He was jailed for three years to be suspended after 12 months and will be free in February because of time already served behind bars.

The man, who knew the girl’s parents, had approached her alone in her Mackay home.

He persisted even though she told him ‘no’ at least once.

Afterwards he told her not to tell anyone and left.

The petition garnered more than 2600 signatures in eight days.

Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath confirmed she would appeal Ruiz’s sentence for being manifestly inadequate.

The case will go before the Queensland Court of Appeal on a date to be set.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

Vanished without a trace

TWO men were charged and faced court over the cold case murder of Jay Brogden – although questions over what happened more than a decade ago remain unanswered as the case plays out in court.

Braddon Charles Peter Butler and Gavin Philip Parnell are both charged with killing the 21 year old in 2007.

A man is arrested in relation to the homicide of North Queensland man Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

Mr Brogden was last seen in Cannonvale on April 21 before he vanished without a trace. His body has never been found.

The enduring mystery has spanned 12 years with detectives even digging up a property at Airlie Beach as part of the investigation.

A $250,000 reward also remains active for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for Mr Brodgen’s disappearance.

Jay Brogden crime scene at Mazlin Street property in Airlie Beach. Picture: Georgia Simpson

Mr Butler was extradited from New South Wales earlier this year before he was arrested and charged with murder in April.

Mr Parnell was arrested in Coffs Harbour in March and extradited and charged with murder in late September.

Jay Brogden, 21, vanished in Cannonvale on April 21, 2007.

No pleas have been entered yet.

The case remains in Mackay Magistrates Court.