The biggest winners in the $43.2m education budget

The $10.2 million Sarina State High School multipurpose performing arts and sports hall at Sarina State High School was one of 12 education infrastructure projects specifically green lit in the Tuesday budget.

MONEY for a new performing arts and sports hall in Sarina is the big ticket item in a $43.2 million education budget for the Mackay Isaac and Whitsunday region.

The $10.2 million fund for the new multipurpose hall at Sarina State High School was one of 12 education infrastructure projects specifically green lit in the Tuesday budget.

Cannonvale State School has been given $6.7 million in 2020-21 for new classrooms and a new administration and resource centre.

The first drop in State Government funding for an aquaculture facility at Bowen State High School will fall this financial year, with $160,000 to be spent in total.

The government will spend $1.6 million on the Bowen school's new pool and covered walkway over the next three years.

Moranbah State High School has been given $2.9 million to complete a $6.5 million package for a new shade structure and for the completion of the new hall.

Artist impression for the new multi-purpose hall at Sarina State High School. Picture: Contributed

A push to make classrooms open to all has resulted in $520,000 being allocated to greater access to Mackay District Special School and Glenella State School in 2020-21.

Over the next three years Mackay Northern Beaches State High School will be given $1.2 million to upgrade facilities, Clermont State High School will receive $1.4 million to enclose open verandas and build a commercial standard kitchen and Dysart State High School has $900,000 to build a commercial standard kitchen.

The region's TAFE students have not been left out of the education funding pool, with $12.9 million allocated for a new Bowen Agricultural Centre of Excellence, a Cannonvale Aquaculture Training Centre and the Mackay Ooralea Trade Training Centre expansion.

Young people looking to re-skill themselves could also be given a free ride in their TAFE course, as the budget expands the free apprenticeships course to all Queenslanders under the age of 25.

The program was initially available to all students younger than 21, but a $21 million boost will expand it to older TAFE students under 25 years of age.

Budget estimates project the expanded program will train an additional 37,000 young Queenslanders.

A further $25 million has been made available for students at the start of the apprenticeship journey.

Education Minister Grace Grace. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Statewide education spending will make up almost a quarter of the $64.8 billion in commitments for 2020-21.

The 2020-21 budget has allocated $17.5 billion to education, with money allocated for airconditioners, new schools and infrastructure renewal.

A $8 million budget measure will provide some relief to parents, with the creation of a Homework Hubs in 120 Queensland state schools.

The four-year funding program will allow teacher aides to supervise students while completing their homework.

Students sweltering in the classroom could soon feel the cool relief of $477 million in funding over the next five years for the installation of airconditioning in state schools.

The airconditioning fund will spend $129,686 in the 2020-21 financial year.

And a $100 million fund has been set aside for infrastructure renewal.

Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday funding highlights in the 2020 Queensland budget.

Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac Education spending

Agricultural Centre of Excellence: $3.4 million to build a new Agricultural Centre of Excellence at Bowen TAFE.

Aquaculture Training Centre: $2 million for a new Aquaculture Training Centre at Cannonvale TAFE.

Bowen State High School: $160,000 in 2020-21 out of a $1.6 million total spend to install a covered walkway, as well as an aquaculture facility to be completed over three years.

Cannonvale State School: $6.7 million in 2020-21 out of a $9.5 million total spend to provide additional classrooms and a new administration and resource centre.

Clermont State High School: $1.4 million over three years to enclose open verandas and build a commercial standard kitchen.

Dysart State High School: $900,000 over three years to build a commercial standard kitchen.

Glenella State School: $460,000 in 2020-21 to provide equitable access to classrooms.

Mackay District Special School: $60,000 in 2020-21 to install a lifting hoist.

Mackay Northern Beaches State High School: $1.2 million over three years to upgrade facilities to industry standards for digital engineering, early childhood, arts and business sectors.

Mackay Ooralea Trade Training Centre expansion: $7.5 million to expand the heavy automotive facilities at Mackay Ooralea Trade Training Centre.

Moranbah State High School: $6.5 million for a new shade structure and for the completion of the new hall.

Sarina State High School: $10.2 million to construct a new multipurpose performing arts and sports hall and to provide equitable access to amenities.