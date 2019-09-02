The Block tradie booted without warning

Tess and Luke's head plasterer was brutally kicked off site for taking down a handrail

Tess and Luke's head plasterer was brutally kicked off site for taking down a handrail

Cairns couple Tess and Luke were left fuming on tonight's explosive episode of The Block after a safety breach led to their head plasterer being unceremoniously kicked off site.

The snap decision to send the tradie home by foreman Keith Schleiger meant all three of the couple's plasterers went with him, leaving the frontrunners almost without any builders to finish their second guest bedroom.

The plasterer was found to have breached The Block's safety guidelines after removing a handrail in order to hoist strips of gyprock to the second floor with ease.

The Block forbids builders from taking such shortcuts and jeopardising the safety of the building site, meaning the plasterer was instantly dismissed, his two team members closely following.

Foreman Keith didn't waste any time in sending the tradie home, much to Luke’s dismay. Photo: Channel 9

"You can't do anything here," fiery contestant Tess said following the cutthroat sacking, before telling the camera; "It's no reflection on them or their work."

Equally upset with Keith's decision, Luke promptly took off in the car to source materials for the other contestants - leaving his wife and remaining tradies gobsmacked and without direction to continue the build.

Returning hours later to a frazzled crew, Luke was slammed for not taking things seriously.

"It's like talking to a brick wall. You're not taking it seriously, you just laugh it off," foreman Dan Reilly said on his return.

Meanwhile - in a nightmare day on site for the young couple - their two remaining builders almost walked themselves after being left without a project manager.

The dramatic episode comes after the newlyweds were blasted by viewers over an explicit argument they had earlier in the season.

"F**k you're a d**khead," Tess had said to her husband.

"Honestly I could knock you out square in the face and punch you."

The spat erupted while they were trying to reach a decision on paint.

Tess and Luke have had a number of blow ups on camera this season, but this was the first to spark concern among viewers.

The Block continues tomorrow night at 7.30pm on Channel 9.