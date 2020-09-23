Menu
The Block viewers rage over ‘fat-shaming’

by Bianca Mastroianni
23rd Sep 2020 6:40 PM

 

Viewers of The Block are not impressed with foreman Keith Schleiger's comments to contestant Daniel Joyce.

When the South-Australian carpenter asked Keith to inspect his floor during Tuesday night's episode, Keith asked if Dan had "put on weight".

Did Keith go too far?
Viewers quickly made their way to Twitter to call out Keith's behaviour.

 

 

 

The show then showed a flashback from before their shutdown period, claiming that Dan had lost heaps of weight thanks to their sponsored meals Lite 'n' Easy. They even showed the farmer drilling a new notch in his belt because he was shedding so much weight.

 

Viewers were angry over the fat-shaming comments
While the majority of people were offended by Keith's comments, one fan empathised with Dan for also putting on COVID weight, while another thought he could have taken it as the joke it was intended to be.

 

Dan was similarly unimpressed with Keith's probing question about his weight
Originally published as The Block viewers rage over 'fat-shaming'

