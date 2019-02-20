Everything you need to know about the Brit Awards
WITH a host sending out apologies before the awards show starts and Hugh Jackman performing, the Brit Awards are different from any other awards gala.
This year's ceremony is being held on Thursday and will be broadcast live from the O2 Arena in London.
Here's what else you need to know about this year's Brit Awards.
WHO IS THE HOST?
UK comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards night for the second year running after making headlines for some pretty savage swipes at the celebrity guests during last year's ceremony.
Whitehall referred to Liam Payne as then-girlfriend Cheryl's "plus one" as well as taking aim at Olly Murs, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and Little Mix.
Ahead of this week's ceremony Whitehall has released a tongue in cheek video "apologising" for his behaviour, so it's safe to say there will be similar antics at this year's awards.
WHO ARE TIPPED TO BE THIS YEAR'S BIG WINNERS?
Singer Anne-Marie is set to be one of the night's big winners after scoring four nominations, as well as George Ezra who managed to get three nods.
Dua Lipa and The 1975 also have a good chance of taking home an award, with both acts scoring two nominations.
WHY IS HUGH JACKMAN PERFORMING?
In a surprise move Hugh Jackman will be taking to the Brit Awards stage to perform an opening number inspired by The Greatest Showman.
According to The Sun, host Whitehall is also expected to join Jackman on stage along with 150 dancers for an interactive performance.
FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
British album of the year
The 1975: A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
Anne-Marie: Speak Your Mind
Florence + The Machine: High As Hope
George Ezra: Staying At Tamara's
Jorja Smith: Lost & Found
British female solo artist
Anne-Marie
Florence + The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British male solo artist
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
Years & Years
British breakthrough act
Ella Mai
Idles
Jorja Smith
Mabel
Tom Walker
Critics' choice winner
Winner: Sam Fender
Lewis Capaldi
Mahalia
British single
Anne-Marie: 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo
Dua Lipa: IDGAF
George Ezra: Shotgun
Jess Glynne: I'll Be There
RAMZ: Barking
Rudimental: These Days
Siagla and Paloma Faith: Lullaby
Tom Walker: Leave A Light On
British video
Anne-Marie: 2002
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa: One Kiss
Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato: Solo
Dua Lipa: IDGAF
Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen: Breathe
Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack: Rise
Liam Payne and Rita Ora: For You
Little Mix feat. Nicki Minaj: Woman Like Me
Rita Ora: Let Me Love You
Rudimental: These Days
International male solo artist
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International female solo artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine & The Queens
Janelle Monae
International group
Brockhampton
The Carters
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Twenty One Pilots
Outstanding contribution to music
Winner: Pink
Brits global success award
TBC
British producer of the year
TBC