The Cam rises to the top at Raiders

BEST AND FAIREST: Raiders captain Cameron Meurant won the club's major award. Aiden Cureton

RUGBY UNION: Cameron Meurant proved a popular winner of the Proserpine-Whitsunday Rugby Union Club's best and fairest player.

The inspirational captain secured the top award at the Raiders presentation night held on September 22.

Meurant played a pivotal role in the forwards as Proserpine-Whitsunday charged into the Mackay District Rugby Union A-grade grand final.

Classy centre Jack Nowell had a successful evening, claiming three awards - the Players Player, Best Back and Highest Tryscorer.

Nowell proved a major attacking weapon for the Raiders throughout the season, crossing for numerous tries.

John Mitchell collected the Best Forward gong.

The flanker is renowned for his hard-working attitude and deserved the award following a wonderfully consistent season.

Malachi Lane's breakout season saw him secure the rookie of the year award.

Lane was the youngest member of the club's A-grade line-up and showed great composure predominantly on the wing, but when called upon to play various other positions throughout the year.

Ben Harries won the Coaches Award, while Trent Cadwallader sealed the Promising Player gong and Victor Carrat Garcia the Highest Pointscorer.

One of the highlights of the evening is the presentation of the Raider of the Year. For the 2018 season that award was won by the dedicated Emma McMahon due to her telling contribution around the club.

There was also a special moment for coach Andre Houston.

Houston made a big impact during his first year at the helm of the Raiders, guiding the club to a grand final appearance.

A series of club members, including many of his players, delivered a haka to pay their respect to his efforts and leadership throughout the year

Vision of that moment is available at the Proserpine-Whitsunday Rugby Union Club's Facebook page along with a full list of presentation night winners.